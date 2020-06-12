Facebook user Flags copied Trump posts to demonstrate site hypocrisy – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info News) – Facebook and company CEO Mark Zuckerberg have come under fire in recent weeks after the social media platform refused to take action against President Trump's most incendiary posts. While Twitter began flagging several of Trump's tweets for false statements and "glorifying violence," Facebook maintains that its posts do not violate its policies.

Now, a Facebook user has found a creative way to challenge that policy. The "Will I be suspended?" The Facebook page was created as an experiment on June 4. The owner of the page literally copies and pastes all Trump posts to see if Facebook will flag any for violence or hurtful language.

This is a branch of the @SuspendthePres Twitter account, which was created for the same reason: post the same content as Trump, to see if Twitter will flag or suspend the account.

On Thursday, a Facebook post was tagged that was taken word for word from Trump's Facebook page, a week after it was published in the "Will I Be Suspended?" bill.

"I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis. A complete lack of leadership. Either the very weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, act together and put the City under control, or I will send the National Guard and I'll get the job done right, "the publication said." These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him all the time. Any difficulty and we'll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting will start. Thank you!"

Trump posted the above on his personal Facebook page on May 29 and Facebook did not bookmark it. However, the identical post in "Will they suspend me?" The page was removed.

The screenshots show that Facebook alerted "Will I be suspended?" He notices the removal, saying the post went against his community standards. The account was notified that if community standards were violated again, the account would be suspended.

The language in this post was also used in one of Mr. Trump's tweets, which was flagged by Twitter because it "violated Twitter's Rules on glorifying violence." Twitter also marked the same language on the @SuspendthePres account.

Zuckerberg was criticized when he refused to take similar steps to mark Trump's Facebook posts. The CEO of Facebook has long resisted the idea of ​​restricting freedom of expression on the world's largest social network, even when examples of misinformation and sometimes dangerous and hateful language are piling up all over the world. Facebook.

Some Facebook employees staged a virtual strike to protest the company's stance, but Zuckerberg has stood out for its emphasis on freedom of expression.

"I've been struggling over how to respond to the president's tweets and posts all day. Personally, I have a negative gut reaction to this type of inflammatory and divisive rhetoric," he wrote. "But I am responsible for reacting not only in my personal capacity but as the leader of an institution committed to free expression. I know that many people are upset that they have left the president's posts, but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policies. "

Zuckerberg said the company evaluated the presidents' posts on the Minneapolis protests and determined that they did not violate the policies. "Unlike Twitter, we do not have a policy to put a warning in front of posts that may incite violence because we believe that if a post incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is news, even if it comes from a politician." Zuckerberg wrote.

But while Trump's posts have not been flagged for violating Facebook's policies, the same cannot be said for identical content in "Will They Suspend Me?"

As far as I know, Facebook has yet to take any corrective action against content posted by the President. However, as long as the same literal text posted from a regular account seemingly warranted at least initial disciplinary action, it raises a host of other questions to be addressed by Facebook, "the owner of,quot; Will I Be Suspended? "he told Up News Info News. This person wishes to remain anonymous.

"In their defense, for better or for worse, they then restored the post in question alleging it was a mistake," said the account owner. "No further comments or clarifications were given on the nature of that error. Was it algorithmic in nature or human error? How was the designation "violence and incitement,quot; applied to this content? "

Facebook uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect harmful content that violates community standards. It's unclear if the AI ​​detected harmful content in a person's post, but lost the identical language from a different user. Facebook also relies on human moderators to flag harmful posts.

In 2019, Facebook announced that its artificial intelligence system had improved, but admitted that "the work will never be done."

The owner of "Will they suspend me?" The account says the experiment started simply because they were curious, but that it attracted international attention and sparked many conversations.

"It raises many more questions than answers,quot; regarding user rights, censorship of user-generated content and differential treatment of world leaders, the person said.

"I don't have the answers to these questions. I'm sure a lot more questions will come up from here too. My goal is not to have the answers; it's just to ask the questions in hopes of finding one," said the owner of the page. .

In an email to Up News Info News, a Facebook representative said the content was accidentally deleted and is now restored.

