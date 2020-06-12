facebook: Facebook's Giphy deal catches the eye of UK competition watchdog

Facebook's acquisition of the popular GIF website, Giphy, is being scrutinized by Britain's competition regulator to possibly reduce competition in the United Kingdom.

The father of the WhatsApp messaging app bought Giphy, a popular website for making and sharing animated images or GIFs, in May to integrate with his rapidly growing photo-sharing app, Instagram.

While a formal investigation has not yet begun, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this week delivered an initial execution order to Facebook and the first stage of an investigation began on Friday, inviting comments on the transaction of any interested part.

Facebook, the world's largest social media network, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Giphy tried to calm some of the concerns in a statement. "Everyone will continue to have equal access to GIPHY. We look forward to demonstrating how this partnership is a victory for our users, partners and content creators," he said.

According to Facebook, 50% of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook apps, and half comes from Instagram.

The deal, linked to around $ 400 million by the Axios news website, came to fruition as Facebook was already under scrutiny for antitrust concerns, and the company is now coming under fire for its decision not to question the incendiary posts by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Some advocacy groups had already expressed concern when the deal was announced, and Facebook said Giphy's integrations with other social platforms such as ByteDance's Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok would not change.

The American Economic Liberties Project, an antitrust advocacy group, had said that Facebook and Google are monopolizing online communications through such deals, while urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the deal.

Alphabet Inc's Google had acquired the GIF Tenor platform in 2018 and integrated it into its image search function.

