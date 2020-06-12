Face masks are no longer required in Orange County, health officials still highly recommend them – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Facial masks are no longer necessary in Orange County, although health officials still strongly recommend that people wear them.

The modification was announced Thursday afternoon, days after Orange County Health Director Dr. Nichole Quick resigned after criticism of the mask requirement.

Quick resigned Monday night after facing threats and protests at his home due to his health guidelines that required O.C. Residents must wear face shields in public whenever they cannot keep six feet of physical distance.

READ MORE: Orange County Health Officer Nichole Quickly Resigns After Facing Threats Over Issuing Face Mask Order

Rapid was temporarily replaced by O.C. Dr. Clayton Chau, Director of the Health Care Agency, who was expected to put a new order in his place, making the use of face covers "highly recommended,quot; rather than mandatory, with a few exceptions.

In Costa Mesa on Thursday, most companies still required facial coverage. However, many did not use them outside.

"I came here for an appointment with the dentist and thought about taking a walk," says Heather Noel Aldridge, who chose to wear a mask. "I don't see anyone wearing masks. It's like, "Yes, business as always." It's like using your brain. " Some said that while facial masks are no longer required, the new order that "strongly recommends,quot; them could actually encourage more people to comply. "I think only language, which is why it is highly recommended, could make people use it more because they don't feel compelled to use it like they did before," said Brittany Frisch. "Sometimes you want to be challenging and not do what you are told."

In certain parts of the city, politics is without mask or service. Some stores give masks to customers, only to have them thrown away as soon as they leave.

Mandatory or not, Eric Williamson said he would continue to wear his mask. "When people say,quot; highly recommended, "they tend to be more forgiving about it," he said. "If we become more forgiving with him, we are making a mistake for a second wave."

Others were pleased that there was a change in policy, but Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia was not one of them, calling the move "completely irresponsible."

"What happens in Long Beach affects Orange County and what happens in Orange County affects Long Beach," he said. "We are neighbors, and I am concerned about older people who are vulnerable not only in their community, but also in our community."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They recommend covering the face of "people older than 2 years in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain." The exemption includes people under the age of 2 and "anyone who is having trouble breathing, or who is unconscious, disabled, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."

Orange County health officials reported four new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 202.