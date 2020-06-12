Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan at the OTT launch of Gulabo Sitabo and working with Ayushmann Khurrana

Gulabo Sitabo is your first film released directly on the digital platform … Is it exciting to venture into this new space?

Creative works are always under scrutiny and evaluation when exposed to the public. So one has to accept their verdict, one that we value. The audience will decide the fate of the film, so let's not jump to any conclusions. Yes, circumstances have prevailed so much that the OTT platform is being exploited for the launch of GiBoSiBo (Gulabo Sitabo) and many factors had to be absorbed in order for producers to make this decision. As with every new invention, we also await the results of this experiment. Shoojit (Sircar) is a prolific manufacturer and Ayushmann (Khurrana) a prolific star, expectations will surely rise. But that's where we have to stop for now. The living part has not yet been decided; is on hold.

You and Shoojit Sircar share a rich creative partnership. What was special about collaborating this time?

What I have developed over the years working with Shoojit is an immense respect for his craft, his understanding of the subjects he chooses, and the great cunning of filmmaking he possesses in designing his characters. Directors are off-road. They have immense qualities. They are screenwriters, screenwriters, production designers, music directors, publishers, actors, and marketing and advertising gurus. Shoojit is in command of all these qualities. Every time I have a confirmation in my mind, that this is what Shoojit is thinking, he goes out and destroys it giving me much better options in my thinking.



The prosthesis is a cumbersome process. How does it add to your character?

What I learned from the makeup artist at GiBoSiBo was that the most identifiable feature on facial prosthetics is the nose. Change only that and the whole face changes. That is what was executed after various tests and errors in the "aspect,quot;. Once that was resolved, we went ahead with the rest of the look: the eyes, the glasses, aging, etc. Well-placed nose, did the rest. No particular "deal,quot; was required to include it in the performance … I just sniffed around to misuse that popular adage.

What did you discover about Ayushmann Khurrana as a co-star?

Ayushmann is a very promised actor, of immense prestige and caliber. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with him and learn. It is important to have a sympathetic colleague on and off camera. Ayushmann has been more than that. I hope he felt the same way.

