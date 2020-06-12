Ex-G-Unit Star Young Buck files for bankruptcy, financially dependent on girlfriend

Instagram

In court documents, the Nashville rapper claims he has no property, money in the bank, or cash in his pockets, and has only $ 100 in clothing and $ 100 in jewelry.

Young buck You no longer have "Money in the Bank". First Unit G The member, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, claims that he has been bankrupt and that he has to financially trust his girlfriend for his basic day-to-day needs.

The rapper filed for bankruptcy and according to the modified bankruptcy documents filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP, he declares that he has no property, money in the bank or cash in his pockets. He says he owns only $ 100 in clothing and $ 100 in jewelry.

According to court documents, the 39-year-old man, who also became a member of the hip-hop group UTP Beaches After leaving Cash Money in 2001, he says he drives his girlfriend's car and uses household items in the house they share. He also says he owed $ 50,239 to the IRS and another $ 106,000 in child support to two breast babies in Georgia and Tennessee.

Buck claims that his only source of income this year has been from several copyrighted mixtapes, including "10 Bricks," "10 Bullets," and "10 Bodies," which totaled $ 35,000. While you are also entitled to royalty payments, you say you have not received any payments.

Buck has requested that 50 cents and the rest of Unit G will not be able to collect any money through the declaration of bankruptcy. Buck filed for bankruptcy in May in a possible attempt to dodge his debt to Fiddy. In court documents, he said he wanted "to reject each and every one of the executive contracts with G-Unit and / or Curtis Jackson."

Buck and Fifty had a fight years ago and the rapper "In da Club" has not hidden his meat. The "Power"The co-creator often controls the Nashville star on social media and has been spreading rumors about his sexuality.

In May 2019, Fifty blocked the release of Buck's "Road Trip" video with a copyright claim. The latter responded by returning two diss tracks addressed to the Queens artist, titled "The Story of Foofy" and "Foofy". He recently released the EP "Outbreak" on May 22.