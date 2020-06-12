Everything you missed from Scott Morrison's last press conference

The Prime Minister has hinted that fined members of sports clubs will be able to watch matches live before the winter season is complete.

After expanding the four-square-meter rule, which now replaces the 100-person rule in step three, Morrison said events at stadiums of 40,000 people or less will now be able to accommodate 25 percent capacity.

"When we talk about people who have bought a ticket, so we know who bought a ticket, we know where they are sitting, that allows those kinds of meetings to take place in that structured way," Morrison said.