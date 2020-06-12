Everything you missed from Scott Morrison's last press conference

The prime minister has given sports stadiums a crowd-winning edge, denounced protest meetings and called for more jobs at his latest press conference.
Speaking after a National Cabinet meeting, Scott Morrison said the main challenge for the government in the future was to create jobs that had been lost as a result of the virus.
But that was not all. From sports codes to funerals and even Chris Lilley, here is a quick rundown of everything we learned from Scott Morrison's last press conference on June 12:
LEADERS SUPPLIED IN SUBCOMMITTEES TO CREATE JOBS
- The prime minister's opening remarks were dry, but important: He said the government's top priority at all levels is to create jobs for the nation.
- As a result, each of the state and territorial leaders involved in the meeting as the National Cabinet will be assigned a subcommittee to boost job numbers.
- Some of the portfolios include rural jobs, improving the skills of workers, the energy sector and health care.
- "As we look forward to the next 12 months, our policies at all levels of policy should be related to employment," Morrison said.
THE SMALL GROSS OF COVID-19 WILL NOT SLOW THE NATION
- Scott Morrison has said that the new COVID-19 cases "not necessarily,quot; will mean that the government will step back to advance the three-step reopening framework.
- Pending the health council, Morrison said the national agenda was firmly focused on job creation.
THE “ 100 PEOPLE '' RULE OF STAGE THREE WAS SCRATCHED
- Under the new rules, the only restriction to apply in step three would be the four-square-meter-per-person rule.
- Morrison said this "will provide a much greater reach,quot; for larger venues.
- The four-square-meter rule applies to funerals, outdoor venues, sporting and cultural events, and stadiums with a capacity of 40,000 or less.
CROWDS TO RETURN TO THE STADIUMS BEFORE THE END OF THE SEASON
- The Prime Minister has hinted that fined members of sports clubs will be able to watch matches live before the winter season is complete.
- After expanding the four-square-meter rule, which now replaces the 100-person rule in step three, Morrison said events at stadiums of 40,000 people or less will now be able to accommodate 25 percent capacity.
- "When we talk about people who have bought a ticket, so we know who bought a ticket, we know where they are sitting, that allows those kinds of meetings to take place in that structured way," Morrison said.
- The prime minister hinted that the stadiums would likely see crowd returns in July.
Protesters urged not to attend the demonstrations
- The prime minister has "strongly encouraged,quot; protesters not to attend the demonstrations in person as the nation struggles to keep COVID-19 levels low.
- "There shouldn't be a double standard when it comes to this," Morrison said.
- "There shouldn't be two sets of rules in this country when it comes to this."
AUSTRALIA'S STRATEGY IS SUPPRESSION, NOT ELIMINATION
- Medical Director Professor Brendan Murphy said Australia is "in a good place,quot; with COVID-19, but residents must prepare for the outbreaks as international travelers return.
- Professor Murphy reiterated that the government's strategy was to suppress the virus, not elimination, and that Australia is "well prepared,quot; for small outbreaks.
- "It is great that we have effectively achieved elimination at this time in many parts of the country, but that is not our goal," said Professor Murphy.
- "We know that returning travelers will come, we know that our quarantine arrangements will not be 100 percent secure all the time."
It will be a week until we know if the protests caused a virus outbreak
- Professor Brendan Murphy has said that it will be another week until health experts can see if widespread protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have caused COVID-19 outbreaks.
- Professor Murphy described the demonstrations as "high risk,quot; due to the number of crowds, the lack of social distance and the inability to contact attendees.
- "You can't make them safe," said Professor Murphy flatly.
PM PASSIONATED BY THE DIFFICULTY OF INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIA
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extensively expressed his passion for closing the gap for indigenous Australians and improving the treatment of indigenous peoples in Australia.
- Speaking about the slavery comments made earlier in the week, Morrison said he apologizes if they caused any crime, as he was trying to highlight and acknowledge that "horrible acts,quot; had occurred in Australia's past.
- Mr. Morrison said that the imprisonment rates of indigenous Australians were "heartbreaking,quot; and "complex,quot; and that "there was no shortage of funds on this issue."
CHRIS LILLEY PULLED FROM NETFLIX? THE PM DOESN'T CARE
- The prime minister reached a crescendo of excitement shown in today's national speech when asked about the removal of Chris Lilley's shows from Netflix over concerns of racism.
- When asked if he agrees with the measure, Morrison implored journalists at the gallery to "focus on what is really happening."
- "I am concerned about jobs. I am concerned about the 800,000 Australians who joined JobSeeker in the past three months. I am not interested in what they show on streaming services," Morrison said.
