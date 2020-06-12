Endemol Shine, Cannes, Netflix – Up News Info

Hello and welcome to International inside informationJake Kanter here. For those who missed us last week, this is Up News Info's new weekly newsletter that contains everything you need to know about the global film and television business. If you want to subscribe, subscribe to our breaking news alerts here.

Here are the six things we want you to know this week:

1. Scoop: D-Day for Endemol Shine Deal

One for the newspaper: Eight months have passed since the Banijay Group announced its acquisition of $ 2.2BN Kitchen master producer Endemol Shine Group, and the deal is still at a regulatory impasse not aided by coronavirus. But now there is light at the end of the tunnel, with the European Commission setting a provisional date of June 30 to make a decision. As regulatory hurdles move forward, this is the Super Bowl for everyone involved in the acquisition. Read more here.

2. Cannes is cracking

Scheduled sales: There has been a wave of activity this week before the Cannes virtual market on June 22. My colleague Andreas Wisemen has reported on a number of eye-catching projects that have been packaged for buyers, including the ballet performance Joika, starring rapid growth Jojo RabbiActress Thomasin McKenzie, and Leslie, with Oscar winner Allison Janney. He also revealed Penélope Cruz's upcoming project, in Spanish. On the fringe, and Fargosuspense british style Sweet Dreams, with a cast that includes Nick Frost.

Anti-kink connection: An interesting theme that will come up is that of Cannes-based independent films filming filming in antipodean nations as filmmakers look at countries with low COVID-19 rates in an attempt to facilitate safe production. Joika is slated for a pandemic-free shoot in early 2021 in New Zealand, while Elisabeth Moss's new vehicle Run Rabbit Run will be filmed in Australia

Speaking of which: Also from Aus, here is a rare (unique?) Example of a movie that was shot entirely on set during the lockdown. Kurt Winner of Balance fame, he has filmed a reboot of the The corn boys franchise, even though the global production industry came to a complete halt during the pandemic. Faced with the crisis, producer Lucas Foster (Ford v Ferrari) reports that after consulting with local authorities, they decided to move on, with the cast and crew going into isolation together to prevent the spread of the virus.

3. The new era of Netflix responsibility

History haunts television: It's been a week of dramatic black British drama, with BBC One premiering the Windrush story Sitting in limbo and the dazzle of Michaela Coel I can destroy you on the same night. But it has also been a week in which we have been reminded of the awkward story of British and Australian white comedians wearing makeup to portray people of color.

Black-faced takedowns: In the context of the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, Netflix quickly realized that its subscribers might be offended by Matt Lucas and David Walliams making black-face sketches on Little Britain (in the photo) and Come and fly with me. Last Friday he deleted the shows from his archive, and the BBC, BritBox and Sky soon followed suit. Netflix then doubled by removing other British hits, The league of the knights and The mighty Boosh, for the same reason, as well as four shows by Australian comedian Chris Lilley. HBO Max took similar action on gone With the Wind (although he promised to restore it with historical context).

The big picture for streamers: Archiving programs have become precious and powerful business cards for streamers, but they also pose new questions about liability. Potentially problematic representations of race, sex, and gender are no longer posted on dusty DVD shelves, but can be recommended to millions of people using sophisticated algorithms and brilliant content guides. Patrolling catalogs will again become more important at a time when judgments are made about what is acceptable and what cannot be obsolete in a matter of days.

4. BBC Race: The Fallout CEO

The successor looks for his successor.: One of Tim Davie's first jobs after succeeding Tony Hall as BBC CEO in September will be to find a replacement for himself as CEO of BBC Studios. Jobs don't grow much on British television, with BBC Studios earning £ 1.2BN ($ 1.5BN) and a brands sandbox that includes Doctor who and Top gear.

First contenders: Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution and 22-year veteran of BBC Studios, is already being mentioned as the man to beat. One source unabashedly asked if NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy could be lured back home, while another argued over Sony's Wayne Garvie. But there is a school of thought that says Davie should hire a woman after he became the seventeenth white man to head the BBC. Well-qualified candidates could include Sophie Turner Laing, whose future is uncertain as Banijay inhales Endemol Shine and Anna Mallett, former COO of BBC Studios who now runs ITN.

Eyes on Charlotte Moore: Another loose end is the future of BBC content director Charlotte Moore. He lost to Davie in the battle to be DG, and gossip about his promotion to creative director as part of a "joint ticket" quote has yet to materialize. There are mixed opinions about their employment relationship: Two people told us that Davie and Moore don't always see eye to eye, while others point to a healthy partnership. Either way, Sherlock Holmes need not deduce that Moore is open to a new challenge after the CEO interview.

It's been a troublesome week for All3Media producer Lime Pictures., who investigates accusations of racism in two of his most important shows. Actress Rachel Adedeji (pictured) raised questions about treating black cast members with soap Hollyoakswhile reality star Vas J Morgan said he was the victim of "systematic racism" in The only way is Essex. The company has promised to do better.

A window to Russia: The Up News Info brought together four of Russia's top film executives this week to find out how they plan to return to work after COVID and how the country is forging new international ties. You can watch a featured nine-minute reel here, and the full discussion is available inside. The Up News Info is organizing similar discussions with executives from Germany and Poland next week.

Duty fulfillment fans rejoice, the British police corruption drama is back on Netflix internationally after darkening for weeks after the messy collapse of the Kew Media Group. The Up News Info also revealed this week that ITV Studios will purchase Season 6 of the World Productions show, once it manages to return to production.

Passion in a pandemic: The UK blockade "sex ban" has been a source of ridicule, but dating has been a real challenge during this long crisis. That will be captured in Five dates, an interactive rapid response rom-com developed during the pandemic that will star Doctor whoMandip Gill and VikingsH Georgia Hirst in a user-led story about online dating in isolation. Tom Grater reports.

Duncan Clark leaves: Veteran Universal President of International Distribution Duncan Clark, a 41-year-old industry veteran, will step down in August and move to a consulting position at the studio. Replacing Clark is Veronika Kwan Vandenberg. Nancy Tartaglione reflects on the career of the smart shooter.

6. Some to watch

Salisbury, we feel you: Salisbury poisonings is the brilliant new BBC miniseries about the 2018 nerve agent attack on retired ghost Sergei Skripal on British soil. It opens on June 14 after some uncertainty in the Beeb about whether to hold it until after the coronavirus crisis, and when you see it, you'll understand why. Long before COVID-19 swept the world, the historic British city of Salisbury experienced the blockade when Skripal was poisoned. People were banned from accessing stores and restaurants, told to wash their hands, clothes, and bring cleaning wipes, and PPE was common. Everything feels very identifiable.

The real deal: Once you get over the blatant resonance of the coronavirus, it quickly becomes clear that the Dancing Ledge drama starring Anne-Marie Duff, MyAnna Buring, and Rafe Spall is a remarkable achievement. It is written by former BBC journalists Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson who spent a year in Salisbury thoroughly investigating his script through extensive interviews with those involved in the incident. Gives Salisbury poisonings Serious gravitas and authenticity. Go deeper here, plus this is what Lawn and Patterson are doing next.

And don't miss this: Spike Lee & # 39; s Give 5 Bloods launches globally on Netflix today. Despite having been established during the Vietnam War, it has surprising relevance for events taking place around the world today. Pete Hammond has the truth.