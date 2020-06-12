El Paso man admits trying to sell native protected plants on the black market – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PECOS, Texas () – An El Paso man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a plan to illegally sell protected live rock cactus plants, following an investigation by special agents with the National Security Investigations of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA USA

Harry George Bock II, 47, pleaded guilty to mislabelling exports.

"People who trade in native protected plants are not only harming the environment, they are robbing the American people," said Erik Breitzke, acting special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. "HSI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute these criminals to ensure the protection of these natural treasures in West Texas."

From May 2017 to August 2018, Bock conspired with others in a scheme whereby they submitted a false identification of live rock cacti (Ariocarpus fissuratus), a protected species, with the intention of exporting and selling the plants to obtain financial gains, according to court records. .

On May 14, 2018, 41 live rock cacti shipped by Bock were seized by authorities at the international mail facility in Chicago.

In 2012, Texas-based FWS special agents discovered a major trafficking organization that smuggles thousands of protected live rock cacti from the Big Bend region of West Texas. The cacti sold for several thousand dollars each on the black market.

Cooperative investigative work led to the execution of six residential search warrants served primarily in remote areas of the far southwest of Texas, where live cacti are naturally found. Living rock cacti were advertised through online sales and were consumed primarily by end buyers in Europe and Asia. Several parcels containing live cacti were intercepted at international mail facilities and found to be falsely labeled, corroborating vendors' felony charges.

Live rocky cacti receive protection through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and are listed as protected plant species in Appendix I that prohibit foreign trade. Species categories are listed as threatened with extinction and limit international movements to scientific research and zoological exhibition.

Bock remains on bond pending a formal sentence. No sentencing date has been scheduled. Five other people were prosecuted and convicted in connection with the plan.

Thousands of live cacti seized by police during the investigation were cared for and donated to nonprofits through the assistance of Sul Ross State University.