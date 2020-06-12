EasyJet, British Airways and Ryanair initiate legal action on the government's 14-day quarantine rule

Three major airlines have taken legal action against the government's controversial 14-day quarantine policy.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair say the law, which requires all passengers to isolate themselves for a fortnight upon arrival in the UK, is having a "devastating,quot; impact on British tourism.

Those who do not comply with strict measures in Scotland could be fined £ 480.

Each of the companies says there is no evidence of when so-called "air bridges,quot; will be implemented between the UK and other countries.







They are now calling on the government to revert to a policy that requires passengers arriving from high-risk countries to self-isolate upon arrival in Scotland.

This was previously enforced on March 10, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to rapidly accelerate worldwide.

The three airlines said in a joint statement: "This would be the most practical and effective solution, and allows public officials to focus on other more important problems arising from the pandemic, while aligning the UK with much of Europe that is opening its borders in mid-June. "

Among the claims made by the airlines in their legal challenge to quarantine are:

– The guidelines are stricter than those applied to individuals confirmed with Covid-19;

– There were no inquiries about scientific evidence provided for "such a severe policy,quot;;

– Foreigners who travel to the UK weekly are exempt.

Most international arrivals in the UK have had to enter a 14-day quarantine since Monday.







All passengers, except a handful of exemptions, must complete an online location form with their contact and travel details, as well as the address from which they will be isolated.

Police are allowed to use "reasonable force,quot; to make sure they follow the rules while Border Force officers carry out checks on arrivals.

Failure to comply with the locate form is punishable by a fixed penalty notice of £ 60 in Scotland

In addition to complaints from the travel industry, the scheme has received strong criticism from opposition parties and some conservative MPs.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has insisted that the policy can "help stop a devastating second wave,quot; of coronaviruses.

The UK government yesterday issued a new guide on passengers flying to and from Scotland.

Passengers are urged to check in all baggage, while face covers must be worn at all times, as officials try to limit the spread of the infection at airports and onboard flights.