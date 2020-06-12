Earth ties register high heat May reading

Earth's temperature shot up to a record in May, US forecasters reported Friday.

Last month, the global average temperature was 60.3 degrees (15.7 degrees Celsius), tying 2016 for the hottest May in 141 years of record keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That is 1.7 degrees (almost 1 degree Celsius) higher than the 20th century average for Earth.

Land temperature set a record for heat, while ocean temperatures ranked second.

Parts of Africa, Asia, Western Europe, South and Central America had record warmth.

"We continue to warm up for the long term and in any given month we are likely to knock on the door, close to a record in the era we are in," said NOAA chief climate monitoring Deke Arndt.

The last seven May, from 2014 to 2020, have been the warmest seven May on record.

Last spring was the second hottest on record, after 2016. And this year so far is the second hottest five-month start of a year.

Arndt said 2020 is highly likely to be one of the two hottest years since 1880.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Science Education Department. The AP is solely responsible for all content.