Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya dresses as a princess to celebrate Pride Month

Former professional basketball player and his wife Gabrielle Union also joined in the fun, being photographed with the 13-year-old boy in costumes from & # 39; modern medieval kingdom & # 39 ;.

Dwyane WadeZaya Wade's daughter knows how to have fun while staying home. The openly transgender daughter of the former NBA star dressed up from her home on Thursday, June 11 to celebrate Pride Month.

In several photos shared on her Instagram page, the 13-year-old girl seemed to play the role of a princess from the "modern medieval kingdom." He rocked a white T-shirt under a black corset and a green tunic, combined with tight gold and black pants.

Rocking the long purple hair that was combed into braids, she also had a crown on her head. She enlisted her father and stepmother for fun cosplay, with the 38-year-old former athlete wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and a black miniskirt. His wife Gabrielle UnionMeanwhile, she was wearing a long floral dress with a simpler crown.

"Stronger together #happypride," Zaya captioned the photos that showed the three walking together outside their home, with Gabrielle smiling. In another instant, the three posed against the bottom of a grass wall with "ZAYA # 13" lamp decorations.

Another photo is in black and white and features Zaya's silhouette from her side. "Zaya # 13 #happypride," he captioned it, which was republished on Dwyane's account.

Zaya, born Zion Wade, is the daughter of Dwyane with her ex Siohvaughn Funches. The former Miami Heat star confirmed she is a transgender in February during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

As with her announcement earlier this year, Dwyane's support of her daughter in cosplay received mixed responses from her followers. "You mean Zion Wade?" A reviewer wrote in the comments section of Dwyane's post.

"You still have time to eliminate this," suggested another to the father of four. Refusing to recognize Zaya as a girl, a third user wrote, "Ya, daughter, son, he is handsome and pretty."

Another left a positive comment saying, "Happy pride! Do your best to ignore the fans and keep supporting that brave daughter of yours!" Another praised Dwyane: "You are a really great father, I feel so full of pride and joy to see your family love and support each other. Greater respect and admiration."