Dwyane Wade Celebrates Transgender Daughter Zaya for Pride Month

NFL legend Dwyane Wade visited Instagram to pay tribute to her 13-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, for Pride Month.

"ᘔᗩYᗩ! # Happypride🌈 # 13," he wrote alongside an image of Zaya's silhouette.

Zaya recently said that she identifies as transgender.

"Me and my wife, my wife, Gabrielle Union … are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies," Wade told presenter Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously."

He continued: "Zion, born as a child, came home and said: 'Hello, I want to speak with you. I think that in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want you to call me' she '. and & # 39; su. & # 39; I would love to be called Zaya: "We are trying to find as much information as possible to make sure we give our son the best opportunity to be the best."

Both parents have fully supported Zaya's transition.