Dwyane Wade Celebrates Transgender Daughter Zaya for Pride Month

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

NFL legend Dwyane Wade visited Instagram to pay tribute to her 13-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, for Pride Month.

"ᘔᗩYᗩ! # Happypride🌈 # 13," he wrote alongside an image of Zaya's silhouette.

