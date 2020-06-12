Dream Street performing "It Happens Every Time,quot; for Chris Trousdale

Dream Street was a boy band from the early 2000s.
They really embodied the time period.
Frosted tips, puka shell necklaces, little baby sunglasses and lots of hair gel
Chris Trousdale was one of the group's lead singers.
After Dream Street broke up in 2002, Chris continued to act and sing. In 2019, he released a song called "Summer,quot;.
In honor of Chris's 35th birthday, the four members of Dream Street decided to unite and honor his legacy with a very nice and beautiful acoustic version of "It Happens Every Time."
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!