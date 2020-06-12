DPS board votes to phase out police from schools – Up News Info

Police officers will stop working in Denver public schools for the next year, and all school resource officers will leave middle and high schools by June 2021.

The Denver school board unanimously voted Thursday to terminate the Denver Public Schools contract with the Denver Police Department to provide school resource officers.

The vote comes after weeks of local and national protests against racist police sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"What we saw on our streets was a reaction to what we will no longer tolerate," said board vice president Jennifer Bacon, who drafted the resolution to end the police contract along with board member Tay Anderson. "This topic is neither new nor instinctive."

The vote represents a victory for community activists who have lobbied the district for more than a decade to remove sworn officers from campus due to the higher rate at which students of color are referred to police.

The district's own force of over 100 unarmed and armed campus security officers will continue to provide security for Denver schools.

Before the board voted on Thursday, it heard from educators, parents, and community members who support removing police from schools and those who don't.

Derek Hawkins, dean of Early Martin College, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said the process for removing the police, which went from a public announcement to a vote in six days, was rushed. He and others said that school resource officers are role models for students.

"Some have made it appear that SROs are wearing helmets and riot gear, arriving at our schools to issue tickets," said Hawkins. "I see something different."

TaNesha Carter, who graduated from the former Montbello High School in 2012, said she had a positive relationship with her school official.

"Officer Henry was not like a police officer in our eyes as students," said Carter. "He was there to protect us. Even when there were situations where students needed to go to jail, he was there to guide them through that process. "

Others spoke of negative encounters with the police at the school. Graduate Tiera Brown said being referred to the police as a 13-year-old high school student was traumatic. Priscilla Sandoval said her teenage son was repeatedly searched by police, who found nothing.

Eloisa Palacio said her 10-year-old son, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ended up in court after contacting police at the school. The court dismissed her case, she said.

"Students need support, not to be treated like criminals," Palacio said.

Jen Jackson, director of the Urban Learning Academy, said her school decided several years ago to redirect the funds so that a school resource officer hires more counselors.

"When we employ the police in our schools about mental health counselors, about nurses, about arts education, we are saying as a district where our values ​​are," Jackson said.

The board-approved resolution reduces the number of school resource officers [police officers specially trained to work with youth] by 25% by December 31, which would eliminate at least four officers. The rest will be removed before June 4, 2021.

The resolution also directs the superintendent to "redefine school safety,quot; in the Denver Public Schools and clarify the role that the police must play.

He says the superintendent and community members should develop a district policy that ensures that students will no longer be fined, arrested, or referred to law enforcement "unless there are no other alternatives available to address the imminent threats of Serious damage,quot;.

And the resolution directs the superintendent to create a monthly school discipline report that includes the number of students fined and arrested, the number of students handcuffed, and the number of times police are called to schools, among other information.

State data shows that black Denver students are disproportionately referred to law enforcement, fined and arrested at school. One in four fines or arrests in the 2018-19 school year involved black students, although only one in seven students are black, according to data from the Colorado Department of Criminal Justice.