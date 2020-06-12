Don Lemon agrees with Dave Chappelle's criticism of his comments by George Floyd in the new Netflix special

Don Lemon has responded to a scene in Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special 8:46, in which the comedian condemned his comments on George Floyd.

Named after the length of time a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck, Chappelle's comedy special condemns Lemon for admonishing black celebrities who had not reported Floyd's death.

In 8:46Chappelle says: "I was screaming on television," I dare you to tell me, n ****, I dare you! "Has anyone ever heard me do comedy? Have I never said anything about these things before? So all of a sudden, this babe expects me to stand in the streets and talk about the work these people are doing as celebrities?





He continues: "Answer me: Do you want to see a celebrity right now? Do we care what Ja Rule thinks? Does celebrity matter? No, these are the streets that speak for themselves, they don't need me right now.

"I kept my mouth shut. And I'll still keep my mouth shut. But don't think my silence is complicit … Why would anyone care what your favorite comedian thinks after seeing a cop kneeling on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds?

Appearing in CNN Today (June 12), Lemon said he had the honor of being mentioned in a special by Chappelle, whom he called his favorite comedian. He also insisted that he agreed with what Chappelle said about him.

"I think the establishment has been a little behind," he explained. “And I consider myself part of the establishment because I am over 40 years old. I think young people on the street don't really care what we have to say. Do you think that part of the world that we created and what we did, maybe we didn't move fast enough or we weren't strong enough?

"They are out there fighting and saying, 'Listen, we are tired of what is happening, we have tried to do it well, we have tried to do it peacefully, we have tried to do all these things and you have rejected it . & # 39; So I think they're not just talking to white people in this country, but to all of us in the establishment. I agree with him that way. "

However, he noted the irony that Chappelle condemned Lemon for urging celebrities to talk about Floyd's death in a comedy special that revolves around his death.

"His special is called 8:46He is speaking on this topic, and I think it is great that he is using his platform to speak on this in any way that he can, "Lemon said.

"Listen, I'm not beyond reproach or criticism, I really appreciate it, and Dave can come to my show and talk about it at any time … We should all be challenged … I really think it's a time when that we have two colored men. " they have two big platforms: we agree or disagree with each other and we have a discussion, and people are really paying attention to us. That's healthy. "

8:46 It unexpectedly dropped on Netflix today, and the audience called it "painful" and "beautiful."