Doctor sues UK government over coronavirus errors after death at his father's home

A doctor is suing the UK government after her father died in a nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic and she was forced to say goodbye to him through a window.

Dr. Cathy Gardner accuses the Government of illegally exposing residents of nursing homes to serious harm.

Her father Michael Gibson, 88, passed away on April 3, and she believes his death is part of a "national disgrace."

She intends to have the powers to be held accountable, and said that today she was going to file her claim with the Superior Court.

Dr. Gardner of Sidmouth, Devon said: "My father was one of thousands of vulnerable people who died in a nursing home during this pandemic.

"His death certificate says & # 39; probable COVID-19 & # 39; because he was not examined.

"The nursing home should have been a safe place, instead they put him at risk because of a government decision to discharge patients from hospitals without taking into account the risk of Coronavirus infection."

Michael Gibson fell ill on March 14 and died on April 3, at the Oxfordshire nursing home where he had lived.

Dr. Gardner was able to go see his father the night before his death, but had to say goodbye through a window.







(Image: Internet)



She added: "This was heartbreaking. It's not how I imagined his last days would be.

"Even though he had Alzheimer's disease, he still recognized me, I could see the love in his eyes.

"Thanks to the lock, I hadn't seen him since the end of February and thanks to the virus in the nursing home, I couldn't hold his hand and smile almost at the end.

"I know the caregivers were wonderful and went out of their way to make him as comfortable as possible."

"But I am extremely angry that a poorly thought-out policy has caused me, and thousands of others, so much distress.

"I knew that losing my father would be difficult, losing him in these circumstances is really devastating."

Dr. Gardner believes that the estimated 22,000 people in nursing homes who lost their lives due to Covid-19 were unnecessarily put at risk.

She said they could have been avoided if the government had acted to protect them, but instead turned their care homes into a & # 39; death trap & # 39 ;.

She added: "My attorneys have written to the Secretary of State, NHS England and Public Health England stating their legal duty to protect life.

"My attorneys have asked that they accept responsibility for their illegal conduct that has contributed to the death and serious illness of my father, patients, healthcare and healthcare workers.

"If the proposed defendants refuse to accept responsibility, then I will begin legal proceedings."

Dr. Gardner needs to raise funds to pursue her legal claim, and she is currently appealing through the Crowd Justice website.

She added: "Please give what you can to help me present this case on behalf of the most vulnerable in our society, as well as the excellent workers who have been exposed to much greater risk."

Anyone who wants to help Dr. Gardner's fight should visit the Crowd Justice page here.