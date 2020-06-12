Doc. "The Black Godfather" Sheds Light on Powerbroker Clarence Avant – Up News Info

When Netflix released the documentary The black godfather Almost exactly a year ago, he introduced the audience to Clarence Avant, a member of the African-American entertainment industry, negotiator, and mentor who has quietly played an extraordinary role in the lives of top artists, athletes, executives, and politicians. Now, a year later, with the country undergoing a seismic test of institutionalized racism, the film feels more timely than ever.

In his own way and out of public view, Avant has struggled for decades to create opportunities for African-Americans through bold ploys and sheer willpower.

"He knew his purpose, head-on, was that black people were going to move on," explains his daughter Nicole Avant in The black godfather. She says it is as if her father takes stock of her gifts and business influence one day and decides, "I am going to use it forever and I am going to lift my people up and I am going to use it to push down barriers and … open doors and I'm going to use it for the right thing. I'm going to use it for justice. "

Related story "We stand on your shoulders": "American Masters" PhD reveals historical impact of playwright "Out" Terrence McNally

Netflix



Nicole Avant produced and Reginald Hudlin directed the film, which is now in dispute for Emmy nominations. In the documentary, an incredible array of luminaries testifies to the ways in which Clarence dramatically impacted his fortune, becoming, in effect, his godfather. In the 1960s, for example, Avant orchestrated the bold transition from great NFL player Jim Brown from football to film stardom.

"I didn't know the Jim Brown story," Nicole Avant said last October in a Netflix documentary storefront. “My dad said he knew him and helped him with something and then I see the images. ‘Did you help him with something? You created a whole career for this person! "And you helped change civil rights in this country based on (Brown) trying to get into Hollywood and get into these movies."

When Hank Aaron was pushing Babe Ruth's major league home run record in 1974, Avant volunteered to help the Atlanta Braves negotiate land sponsorship deals and business opportunities. One of them was with Coca-Cola, a deal Avant brokered when he met with the Coca-Cola president and forcibly told him that he should be in business with Hammerin & # 39; Hank.

Netflix



"Clarence has meant everything to me," Aaron told Up News Info last June at the premiere of The black godfather in Hollywood "I am who I am because of who Clarence Avant is."

One of Avant's biggest areas of influence has been in the recording business. He provided important career guidance to Grammy-winning producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Sean Combs and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. In 1969, Avant founded Sussex Records (the label's name was a hybrid of the words "success" and "sex") and took the risk of signing Bill Withers, a former aircraft mechanic with the dream of becoming a singer and songwriter. Withers went on to one of the best careers in music history, recording "Lean on Me", "Ain’t No Sunshine" and other classics (he died in March at age 81).

The film also tells how Avant confronted Dick Clark on the day after the American Bandstand The producer attempted to launch a black music oriented show to rival Soul train. Avant managed to convince ABC not to endorse Clark's adventure, avoiding the doom of Soul train which, unlike Clark's project, was an authentically owned and operated show by Black.

Avant lent his support not only to African American talent but to people of other races. He signed numerous white and Latino artists on his stamps, including Rodríguez (subject of the Oscar-winning documentary) Looking for a sweet man) In politics, he went from helping Andrew Young win his first campaign for Congress to backing Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential nomination. Presidents Clinton and Obama appear in the film, praising Avant's political insight and his role in bringing them to the White House.

Netflix



"I decided to mix it up like a scrambled egg and get involved," says Avant of his interest in politics and political talent. "You can't just go one way, one color. You have to look at the whole system, and I look at the entire spectrum of this country."

Avant accomplished everything he has despite having only a ninth grade education. He grew up in rural North Carolina at the time of Jim Crow's segregation, when blacks were not only denied the opportunity, but subjected to brutal white violence.

"That was terrorism every day, different forms of terrorism," observes Nicole Avant. "I think my father worked a lot on his trauma … hitting so many people. I think it helped him see how his friends were killed for being black … He didn't see a therapist. He didn't "talk" about it, so I think making other people's dreams come true and giving back and trying to do something with such negativity was his cure. "

Avant could have accumulated a great fortune as others in similar positions have. But that was apparently not his primary goal. The film describes instance after instance in which he freely shared his advice and time with others, but never sought compensation.

Netflix



"I don't know how he made a living," entertainment magnate David Geffen marvels at the documentary. "He never seemed to accuse anyone."

Avant shows a crisp exterior, but The black godfather exposes the secret that he actually has "one of the largest hearts in the universe," according to his biographer. Hudlin, the director, would agree.

"Clarence is an inspiration to a whole generation because he is a guy who always fights for what is right," Hudlin tells Up News Info. "He is certainly fighting for blacks, but he is fighting for justice for all."

Nicole Avant (who is married to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos) says she had waited for years to make a documentary about her father. He turned 89 in February.

"It's been a long time in this brain of mine and floating with different ideas," says Nicole about The black godfather. "I am happy that everything has come together … It is consistent and you can understand what is happening, and that is the most important thing, is to celebrate it while you are here."