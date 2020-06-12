Detroit Tigers select Spencer Torkelson from Arizona state – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – With sports slowing down, the Detroit Tigers are back in action.

With the number one pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected one of the best hitters in college baseball.

Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State University quickly caught the attention of the franchise.

The Tigers announced that the 20-year-old will start as third base, although he never played the role in college.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related