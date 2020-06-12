Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences leads a nation's youth march for racial equality – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Students at the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences led a peaceful march for racial equality on Friday afternoon.

DAAS students along with other local schools led the peaceful protest march through downtown Jefferson Avenue in support of victims of police brutality, racial injustice and inequality.

Detroit police and fire departments also marched alongside the youth during the event.

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. April Morton talks to students involved in the march.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related