Derek Chauvin could still receive $ 1 million in pension benefits even if convicted of George Floyd's death

While Derek Chauvin remains in jail after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, a new report has revealed that, even if convicted, he could still benefit financially. As a former police officer, Derek Chauvin was reported to still be eligible for a million dollar pension.

@CNN reports that although he was fired for the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive more than $ 1 million in pension benefits during his retirement years … even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd. Chauvin will benefit from a police pension that is partially funded by taxpayers. Despite various state laws allowing pensions for employees convicted of serious work-related crimes to be lost, this does not apply in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association confirmed that Chauvin, 44, would continue to be eligible to apply for his pension as early as age 50. Chauvin would likely be eligible for annual payments of around $ 50,000 a year or more if he decided to start receiving them at age 55. Benefits could extend to $ 1.5 million or more over a 30-year period. Chauvin's annual payments could be even higher if he received significant amounts of overtime in previous years.

Retirement plan officials said all employees who are terminated voluntarily or for good cause are eligible for future benefits unless they choose to lose their future benefits and receive a refund of all their contributions during their time on the job. "Neither our Board nor our staff has the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits," said a spokeswoman. "Any changes to the current law would have to be made through the legislative process."

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin is currently jailed on $ 1.5 million bail for the murder of George Floyd; his bond was increased after initially settling at $ 500,000.

