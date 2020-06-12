Derek Chauvin could receive more than $ 1 million in pension benefits even if convicted of George Floyd's death – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd could still receive pension benefits from a few years, even if he is convicted. Minnesota pension officials confirmed to Up News Info News that former officer Derek Chauvin could raise more than $ 1 million in benefits over the next three decades.

Chauvin, 44, was fired in May a day after the video showed him putting his knee around Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest, which led to Floyd's death. Chauvin now faces a second-degree murder charge and is on $ 1 million bail; Three other officers who were also fired were accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

But Minnesota is one of several states that does not have a law that waives or reduces the pension of public employees if they are convicted of crimes related to their work. This means that Chauvin, who has worked for the Minneapolis Police Department since 2001, may be eligible for pension benefits, partially funded by taxpayers, even if he is convicted and jailed. Chauvin faces up to 40 years behind bars if found guilty.

