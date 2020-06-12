Derek Chauvin convicted by Minneapolis police after plan to disband department due to George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police officers convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin for the police-related murder of George Floyd in an open letter to the community on Thursday that comes after the City Council plans to dissolve the department amid calls to the reform.

"Dear all, but especially the citizens of Minneapolis," begins the letter.

We wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin. We are with you in denouncing Derek Chauvin's actions on Memorial Day, 2020 & # 39 ;, says the letter.

& # 39; Like us, Derek Chauvin swore an oath to uphold the sanctity of life most precious. Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life & # 39; & # 39 ;, explain the police. "This is not who we are."

The photo is the open letter to the community signed by 14 officers who convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin after the police-related murder of George Floyd.

Police officers in the letter say they are standing with police chief Medaria Arradondo, who appears speaking to journalists about the reforms on Wednesday.

We are with you and we want to communicate a broad feeling within our ranks. We ask that our voices be heard, "say the police officers in the letter that was published on Documentedcloud," reports the StarTribune.

& # 39; We are leaders, formal and informal, and of all ranks within the Minneapolis Police Department. We are not the union or the administration & # 39; & # 39 ;, explains the letter.

& # 39; We are officers representing the voices of hundreds of other Minneapolis police officers. Hundreds, "says the letter signed by 14 officers.

The department has about 800 sworn police officers and 300 civilian workers.

"We recognize that Chief Arradondo needs each of us to follow him obediently as he shows us the way," write the officers.

& # 39; We are ready to listen and accept calls for change, reform and reconstruction. We are moving forward with you. We want to work with you and get your trust back & # 39 ;, the police wrote to the community.

It ends, "Yours sincerely, Minneapolis Police Officers,quot; and includes the names Mark Klukow, Charlie Adams, Darcy Klund, Christie Nelson, Nick Torborg, Mike Kirchen, Pete Stanton, Gary Nelson, Rich Jackson, Mohamed Abdullahi, Molly Fischer, Steve McCarty . , John Delmonico and Richard Zimmerman.

A last line at the bottom of the letter says that the letter & # 39; represents our statement in full & # 39 ;.

& # 39; We will not have an additional comment or allow additional interviews. Thanks for giving us a voice.

The letter comes as protests against police brutality continue across the country following the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black father, who died during an arrest.

Floyd was alleged to have approved a counterfeit $ 20 bill to buy cigarettes when Chauvin pressed Floyd's neck with his knee for nearly 9 minutes, causing his death.

The video of the incident taken by a viewer went viral and emboldened the Black Lives Matter movement in a national call for reform.

Chauvin was arrested for Floyd's death and the charges were updated to include the second-degree murder last Wednesday, the same day that three other officers at the scene were arrested.

Since his arrest, Chauvin was quickly released by his wife for ten years. Former Minneapolis pageant queen Kellie, 45, filed for divorce the day before the charges were filed.

Meanwhile, two of the three officers who saw Floyd die firmly blamed the 20-year veteran in his first appearances last Thursday.

On Sunday, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced that they intend to dismantle and dismantle the city police department.

"We pledged to dismantle the police as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that truly keeps our community safe," said Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender.

With nine votes, the city council would have a veto-proof supermajority of the 13 council members to dismantle the police force.

Bender during an interview earlier this week defended the revolutionary movement to disband the police force, saying that Floyd's death was a "wake-up call,quot; that the police "do not keep all members of our community safe."

What would happen if, in the middle of the night, they entered my house? Who do I call? CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked on Monday.

"Yes, I want to say that I hear that loud and clear from many of my neighbors, and from me too, and I know that it comes from a privileged place," Bender replied.

"Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we should take a step back and imagine what it would be like to live in that reality where calling the police can mean more harm," he added.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender says the governing body is "committed to dismantling the police as we know it in the city of Minneapolis." She appears in the photo during an interview in which she defended the decision.