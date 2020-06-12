Denton Co. Health Officials Confirm Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases in One Day – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas () – Health officials confirmed 55 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

"Today, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day within Denton County."

said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. "Summer is coming, but COVID-19 has not gone anywhere.

We have to take this seriously. More than ever, we must remain vigilant when wearing masks, washing our hands,

and physical distancing to protect ourselves and others. "

This increases the county-wide cumulative total to 1,687 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In addition, 42 recently recovered cases were reported.

Free COVID-19 tests are offered Tuesday, June 16 at Denton in the University Circle of North Texas parking lot at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. until noon.

Only people who have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 7 days, essential employees, people over 60, as well as people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 are eligible.

Those who want a test should call to pre-register for the test at 940-349-2585.