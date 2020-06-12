Deepika Padukone is very impressed with this fan art

While our celebrities make sure to entertain and stay in touch with their fans amidst this blockade in various ways, fans are also doing various things to express their unwavering love for their favorite stars. Deepika Padukone recently received a beautiful work of art from a fan. She can't help but rave about it.

Deepika turned to her Instagram story this morning to share a charming fan art. It is a sketch of the actress. It is so well done that it looks like a real click and not a sketch. The actress shared the image and captioned it saying, "FanArt Friday, created by @my_life_works."

On the labor front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan & # 39; 83, the untitled romantic film by Shakun Batra and the official Hindi remake of The Intern. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.