"Dear Evan Hansen" Team Donates $ 100G to Fight Racism in Theater – Up News Info

Broadway producer and creators Dear Evan Hansen It has donated $ 100,000 to organizations fighting racism in the theater industry, including $ 50,000 to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition to sponsor a 2021 continuation of the virtual forums held this week.

In a statement posted on social media, Hansen's team, producer Stacey Mindich, director Michael Greif, writer Steven Levenson, and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote, in part, "We have spent the past few days listening to the black members of our companies, our community, our country and the world, as they share their pain, suffering and heartbreak with us … Like many companies and organizations large and small, we are looking inward, evaluating the staff, the policies and systems of our program at all levels, in all departments and everywhere. "

Related story The inauguration of the Antonyo Awards for black theater artists establishes the ceremony on June 15

The $ 100,000 donation will be split in two, with half going to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition to sponsor an industry-wide "Continuation of Conversation" forum in early 2021, and the other half going to Color of Change, one National racial justice organization committed to "Holding corporate and political leaders accountable, building innovative research on inequality systems and advancing solutions for racial justice."

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition is hosting three virtual forums this week (the third begins today at 5 pm ET) on racism within the industry and the theater community. Hansen's team said their donation to the organization is intended to help. "make sure this is not a trending topic or a single flow of support, but an ongoing commitment to real progress, responsibility and change within the theater community. "

The issue of racism in the theater industry has become more visible in the wake of protests across the country over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Other Broadway productions and theater groups backed Black Lives Matter and announced donations to him and other anti-racism organizations, and more than 300 artists of color signed an open letter to the "White American Theater" on Monday demanding a change.

At Hansen The team writes: "The shameful reality is that, for too long, the injustices and inequalities suffered by our fellow citizens, our colleagues and our friends have not been heard or heard." The shameful reality is that none of it is new. "

Here is the full statement:

To our beloved Evan Hansen community,

We have spent the last few days listening to the black members of our companies, our community, our country and the world, while sharing with us their pain, their suffering and their lack of love. These truths, we must admit, are not new. Systemic racism against black people and communities is not new. A theatrical culture in which black voices have been silenced and erased is not new. And as we mourn the indescribable losses of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, we recognize that the brutal murder of blacks is not new.

The shameful reality is that, for too long, the injustices and inequities suffered by our fellow citizens, our colleagues and our friends have not been heard or listened to. The shameful reality is that none of it is new.

What must be new is our commitment not only to listen, but to act and act now.

As a first step, on behalf of our three companies Dear Evan Hansen, we have donated $ 100,000 to be divided equally between two organizations, to help bring about change both in our theater community and nationally.

$ 50,000 for Broadway Advocacy Coalition, to sponsor an industry-wide "Continuation of Conversation" forum in early 2021. As we look forward to reopening Broadway and returning to work, this forum will follow up on the conversation that BAC has started this week, to ensure that this is not a trending topic or a single stream of support, but an ongoing commitment to real progress, responsibility and change within the theater community.

$ 50,000 for Color of Change, the national racial justice organization committed to holding corporate and political leaders accountable, building innovative research on inequality systems, and promoting solutions for racial justice.

And our work to examine our own practices has already begun.

Like many companies and organizations large and small, we are looking inward, evaluating our program staff, policies, and systems at all levels, in all departments, and in all locations.

We also encourage you, our beloved Evan Hansen community, to take your own action. Support the organizations, both national and local, that lead this movement. We have provided some references and resources here.

Dear Evan Hansen is about community and connection. We will use our voice and reach to apply those values ​​as we work to undo an unfair system.

Even now, while our theaters are empty, our show will not be silent.

To be honest,

Stacey Mindich

Michael Greif

Steven Levenson

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul

Producer and creators of Dear Evan Hansen