Dawg Nation Hockey Group Seeks to Build Unique $ 38 Million Ice Complex in Castle Pines – Up News Info

The Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation, despite the coronavirus pandemic and tough economic times, is making progress in building a multi-sheet ice arena complex for physically challenged and disabled athletes in Castle Pines.

Dawg Nation wants the track to become the home of the US Paralympic program. USA And host national and international sledge hockey championships. It would also help meet a dire need for more ice availability as Front Range continues to develop hockey players of all ages.

The land for the $ 38 million project was donated by the City of Castle Pines, at the corner of Interstate 25 and Castle Pines Parkway. In-kind donations have reached $ 10 million behind the support of board members, such as former avalanche advocate Jan Hejda; Beth Bowlen, daughter of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen; and developer Michael Vickers.

The next hurdle is the design phase of the $ 520,000 complex, of which $ 300,000 has been raised.

"We believe this will come true, even with the coronavirus situation," said Hejda. "We are still moving forward. We may be a little late, maybe six months late, but everything is on track. We have some things to do, but where we are now is probably where we should be. I think it will happen,quot; .

The Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation was founded in 2011 by a group of adult league players who played at Edge Ice Arena in Littleton. The group became a nonprofit organization approximately eight months after passing a hat in a locker room to help a teammate, Jack Kelly, who was battling cancer.

In the nine years since, Dawg Nation has provided more than $ 1.7 million in financial aid to more than 160 families. Revenue is generated primarily through fundraising events, the largest being the weekend-long Dawg Bowl charity hockey tournament at the Edge Ice Arena, which is still scheduled for the end of next month.

"The prospect of this service within our community makes a powerful statement about our values ​​and support for fun and inclusion," Castle Pines Mayor Tera Radloff wrote in a text. "… We are committed to advancing this project and joining Dawg Nation to see this complex become a reality."

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, Captain Gabe Landeskog, and many of his teammates support Dawg Nation, along with former Avs Pierre Turgeon, Milan Hejduk, Kyle Quincey, John Mitchell, Paul Stastny, Brett Clark, and John -Michael Liles. Hejduk and Avs broadcaster Peter McNab are also board members.

They realize that an international Dawg Nation-owned and operated location would dramatically boost fundraising and help spread the organization's message. Dawg Nation limits its aid to those closest to Colorado, though it did substantial work for the Humboldt Broncos and their families after the horrific junior hockey team bus accident in Saskatchewan in April 2018.

President Martin Richardson was one of those who passed the hat to Kelly when she contracted cancer in January 2010. Kelly died in April of that year from scleroderma, but the group's dedication to the Colorado hockey community lives on. .

“Support for this project has been overwhelming and humiliating. The generosity of Colorado people and businesses is on full display, ”said Richardson, a former soccer player and Metro State Hall of Fame member. "We are really building the heart of hockey together."

The Dawg Nation arena fundraising effort is ongoing as the group seeks grants, private gifts, asset donations, endorsements, and naming rights. To contribute, visit rink.dawgnation.org.