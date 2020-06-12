Dave Chappelle talks about the death of George Floyd

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Netflix streaming giants uploaded Dave Chappelle's Chapelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines titled "8:46," where he addressed the recent murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of the police.

"It's hard to know what to say about George Floyd, so I'm not going to say it yet," Chappelle begins, "I have to tell you this is like the first concert in North America since all this shit." It happened, whether we like it or not, it's history. It's going to be in the books. "

