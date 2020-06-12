Dave Chappelle talks about the death of George Floyd

Netflix streaming giants uploaded Dave Chappelle's Chapelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines titled "8:46," where he addressed the recent murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of the police.

"It's hard to know what to say about George Floyd, so I'm not going to say it yet," Chappelle begins, "I have to tell you this is like the first concert in North America since all this shit." It happened, whether we like it or not, it's history. It's going to be in the books. "

He then pointed to conservative Candace Owens, who mentioned Floyd's past legal troubles, saying he was "not an amazing person."

"I saw Candace Owens try to convince white America, 'Don't worry about it. He's a criminal anyway. I don't care what this n * gga did. I don't care what he did. this n * gga. I don't care if he personally kicked Candace Owens on his lousy butt. I don't know if it sucks, but I guess so. If I ever find out, I'll let you know for sure. I'll count it as Azealia Banks. I'll say it. "