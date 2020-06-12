Dave Chappelle talks about the death of George Floyd on Netflix special – Up News Info

In Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special 8:46 , Which was posted on the YouTube channel Netflix Is A Joke early Friday, addresses the death of George Floyd. But he also criticizes some of the media's reactions, including that of CNN presenter Don Lemon.

The title of the special is the time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck, a moment that was captured on video.

"When I saw that tape, I understood that this man knew he was going to die," said Chappelle. "People were watching him. People filmed it. And for some reason I still don't understand, all these f … the police had their hands in their pockets. Who are you talking to? What are you meaning That you can kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel that you would not get the wrath of God? That is what is happening right now. It is not for a single police officer. It is for all that. F—– all that. I don't want to put on weight, but we have to say something. "

Related story The Swedish original Netflix series & # 39; Snabba Cash & # 39; camera wheel in Stockholm

Chappelle disagreed with Lemon's call for Black Hollywood celebrities to speak up.

"I'm looking at Don Lemon, that hotbed of reality," said Chappelle. "He says, where are all these celebrities? Why isn't everyone talking?

Then Chappelle said: "Does celebrity matter? No. These are the streets speaking for themselves. They don't need me right now. I kept my mouth shut and will continue to keep my mouth shut. "

Lemon replied to Chappelle on CNN New day, At first he says that he agrees in some respects with the comedian's point.

"I think young people on the street don't really care what we have to say," said Lemon. "They think that the part of the world that we created and what we did, maybe we didn't move fast enough and maybe we weren't strong enough." So they are fighting and they said, Listen, we are tired of what is happening. We tried to do it right and we tried to do it peacefully and we've tried to do all of these things and you rejected it. "You are not just talking to the whites in this country but to all of us in the establishment. So I agree with him that way.

But Lemon added: “But I do think this is not a time for modesty. I think this is a time when we should all be using our platform to do what we can, and at least to show young people and those who support them, and it doesn't mean taking full credit for it. or speaking for them. I think they can do it alone. … But I think they need to know that people like Dave Chappelle or people like me or whoever supports them. And that's all you need to know. "

Lemon also said that there was some irony in that Chappelle's special is called 8:46 and that "he is using this platform to talk about this."

"We should all be challenged," Lemon said, adding that his different point of view on whether celebrities should speak is "a time when we have two men of color, who have two great platforms, we agree or disagree between U.S". and having a discussion, and people are really paying attention. "