Dave Chappelle talks about the death of George Floyd in the new special & # 39; 8: 46 & # 39;

As everyone knows, we have all been experiencing a difficult but revolutionary moment after the recent death of George Floyd. With all the protests around the world in response to his death, Dave Chappelle addressed the heartbreaking incident in a new special titled "8:46,quot; on Youtube and Netflix.

Now we know, eight minutes and forty-six seconds was the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck while screaming that he couldn't breathe.

Upon taking the stage for the first time in 87 days, Dave spoke to a socially estranged crowd in Beavercreek, Ohio, and spoke about what it felt like to watch the video of George's death. Ironically, Dave revealed that he was born at 8:46 a.m., and was baffled by the fact that it was also the amount of time it took officers to kill George.

Now, if anyone has seen a Dave Chappelle show and has come to know his style throughout his career, then he knows he doesn't shut up for anyone, so Azaelia Banks, Candace Owens and Laura Ingraham were tackled in the special.

He even turned to Don Lemon, who called on celebrities to speak in the wake of the protests.

Dave said, "These are the streets that speak for themselves, they don't need me right now." I kept my mouth shut. And I'll keep my mouth shut. Do not think that my silence is complicit. Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after seeing a police officer kneeling on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head. "

Check out the special below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94