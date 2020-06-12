Dave Chappelle just released a new comedy special and he's scathing

Late last night Without warning Dave Chappelle released a new free half-hour special on YouTube called 8:46.
On the YouTube page for the video, released through the Netflix comedy channel, there is a simple note: "From Dave: Normally I wouldn't show you something that refined, I hope you understand." It also refers viewers to the Fair Justice Initiative, a non-profit organization led by Bryan Stevenson that works to end mass incarceration and the death penalty.
The special, a 27-minute set filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where Chappelle lives, is incendiary and brilliant: part sermon, part history lesson, part praise. Certainly compared to her most recent specials, where she has played with disappointing anti-trans rhetoric and has refused to seriously deal with the ways she has downplayed black women's claims of sexual assault, 8:46 It is a relief and a return to form. It's an encouraging reminder of what Dave Chappelle does best: tell a great story. This story is one of unfathomable cruelty and injustice, but also of resistance.
Evoking the undeniably surreal times in which we live, the special begins with images of chairs and tables spaced in a field, chalked for the purpose of social distancing. A diverse variety of masked attendees check their temperatures before entering the outdoor theater. When night falls, Chappelle steps onto the stage, grabbing a red Solo mug and an unlit cigarette.
"These are strange and less than ideal circumstances for putting on a show," he says at first. "But the only way to find out if this shit will really work is to do the damn show."
Spend a few minutes thanking the young people who have been protesting. "I am very proud of you," he says. "These children are great drivers," he adds. "I'm comfortable in the back seat of the car." It's a great metaphor and an indication that Chappelle has been listening to calls from celebrities to "say something,quot;, and that he's been quiet by design. "Do you want to see a celebrity right now?" jokes later. Do we care what Ja Rule thinks? These are the streets speaking for themselves. They don't need me right now. I kept my mouth shut.
Before the set really starts, he makes a confession. "It's hard to talk about George Floyd, so I'm not going to do it yet," he says. He sits down on a stool and lets out a deep, heavy sigh to the bone, then consults his black joke book, another indication that this show is unpolished, less practiced. He mocks a couple that the camera does not show us: two friends, one of whom is black and the other white. "It is going to be a smooth ride home," he jokes. "Enjoy your riots!" he adds, with his sparkling smile.
The audience laughs, the first real laugh of the night.
"They aren't even really riots," he says after the audience's laughter has subsided. "Have you noticed that?" He takes a sip from his Solo glass and then launches into a discursive monologue about the murder of George Floyd.
"In 1993, I'm not sure what year it was, but I was in Los Angeles. I had smoked a joint and was watching the movie. Apocalypse now, just after 4 in the morning. And what would later become known as the Northridge earthquake happened. It felt like it started in my department. ” He continues: “This shit was terrifying. It was absolutely terrifying … and I was sure I could possibly die. "And he adds:" That earthquake could not have been more than 35 seconds. "
Then, holding up his black book like a Bible, he suddenly changes lanes: “This man knelt on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, can you? Imagine That one? "Anger is palpable; it's a jolt. He looks like an AME pastor at the emotional climax of his sermon (though it should be noted that Chappelle converted to Islam in 1998)." He called his mother; he called his mother dead. I've only seen him once in my life. father, On his deathbed, he called his grandmother. "He hits every first syllable with emphasis, a percussive rhythm that stuns the audience.
There is something about his anger at the time that is so palpable. It is a clarifying anger.
He continues, noting that the cops in the video of George Floyd's death have their hands in their pockets. "WHO. Are. You. Speaking to?" he asks them, deliberately pausing between each word, dripping with utter malice. "What does it mean that you kneel on a man's neck?" – here he falls to his knees – "for EIGHT MINUTES AND FORTY-SIX SECONDS, and do you feel that you would not get the wrath of God?"
There is something about his anger at the time that is so palpable. It is a clarifying anger. In essence, this is what people are taking to the streets to protest: this clear and undeniable violation of injustice. There is also a weariness in his anger. "It is not for a single police officer. It is for all that. Damn all of that. I don't mean to put on weight, but … we have to say SomeThing! "That last,quot; something, "he emphasized again, smitten with outrage.
Historically, Chappelle's way of speaking about race and racism is one of ironic detachment. ("Has anything ever happened to you that was so racist that you didn't even get mad?" He joked in a 2000 special. "You were like, 'Damn, that was racist!' ) Obviously he cares deeply about blacks and the sorry state of race relations in this country, but he is not Chris Rock, kinetic with theatrical outrage. In contrast, Chappelle tends to be subdued, dispositionally cold, and observant. Therefore, seeing Chappelle at the height of her anger in this special is especially surprising.
He continues talking about some more historical figures; He has a little more information about Christopher Dorner, the former black LAPD cop who killed several cops in 2013 and who mentioned that he liked Chappelle in his manifesto. "Bit,quot; might not be the keyword here; There are some fun lines, but Chappelle mainly tells a story, which he does in a fascinating way.
Chappelle's comment on women (and how egregious those women's views are) is less elaborate. He receives some photos on Candace Owens, a young black woman who has become a rising star of conservative politics, referencing wanting to kick her "stinky pussy,quot; after she suggested that Floyd's criminal history meant he shouldn't be a hero. "I don't know if it sucks, but I guess it does," Chappelle jokes. "And if I ever find out, I'll let you know for sure: I'll count it as Azealia Banks, I'll tell." (That's a cunning reference to Banks's recent suggestion that she and Chappelle slept together.) The stinking insult is youthful and not particularly funny; But later on the set, Chappelle offers a more compelling assessment: "She's the most articulate idiot I've ever seen in my fucking life. She's so articulate that she'll tell you how fucking stupid she is, precisely." He also has no mercy on Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble," calling her an idiot.
But most of the special is focused on black men who have lost their lives to police violence. (Revealingly and disappointingly, there is no mention of black women victims of police violence like Breonna Taylor or trans people like Tony McDade.) Still, Chappelle is moving when she clearly talks about the murders of John Crawford, Philando Castile and Trayvon Martin, among others, with their faces blinking on the screen as she does so.
He delivers a grim timeline of Black's death and concludes the late-fashion set for Chappelle, calling an earlier thread about his father and grandmother and linking him to a story about his lineage as a descendant of enslaved people. It is reminiscent of the work of Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, who wrote the definitive essay on Chappelle, when he was in self-exile. Both Ghansah and Chappelle are so good at pulling unexpected strings of history and weaving them together with devastating effect.
Undoubtedly raw, 8:46 it feels like the first significant dominant art to emerge from this particular moment. Without a doubt, it is one of the most useful things a celebrity has come up with during this surreal time. Earlier in the show, Chappelle says she believes this special is the first concert in North America amid all the coronavirus-related cancellations. I'm sure that's not really true, but the next line he utters certainly holds true for this show: "Whether we like it or not, it's history. It's going to be in the books." ●