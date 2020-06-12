Dave Chappelle just released a new comedy special and he's scathing

Netflix / Via screenshot

Dave Chappelle in his new special comedy 8:46

Late last night Without warning Dave Chappelle released a new free half-hour special on YouTube called 8:46. On the YouTube page for the video, released through the Netflix comedy channel, there is a simple note: "From Dave: Normally I wouldn't show you something that refined, I hope you understand." It also refers viewers to the Fair Justice Initiative, a non-profit organization led by Bryan Stevenson that works to end mass incarceration and the death penalty. The special, a 27-minute set filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where Chappelle lives, is incendiary and brilliant: part sermon, part history lesson, part praise. Certainly compared to her most recent specials, where she has played with disappointing anti-trans rhetoric and has refused to seriously deal with the ways she has downplayed black women's claims of sexual assault, 8:46 It is a relief and a return to form. It's an encouraging reminder of what Dave Chappelle does best: tell a great story. This story is one of unfathomable cruelty and injustice, but also of resistance. Evoking the undeniably surreal times in which we live, the special begins with images of chairs and tables spaced in a field, chalked for the purpose of social distancing. A diverse variety of masked attendees check their temperatures before entering the outdoor theater. When night falls, Chappelle steps onto the stage, grabbing a red Solo mug and an unlit cigarette. "These are strange and less than ideal circumstances for putting on a show," he says at first. "But the only way to find out if this shit will really work is to do the damn show."

The special is part sermon, part history lesson, part praise.

Spend a few minutes thanking the young people who have been protesting. "I am very proud of you," he says. "These children are great drivers," he adds. "I'm comfortable in the back seat of the car." It's a great metaphor and an indication that Chappelle has been listening to calls from celebrities to "say something,quot;, and that he's been quiet by design. "Do you want to see a celebrity right now?" jokes later. Do we care what Ja Rule thinks? These are the streets speaking for themselves. They don't need me right now. I kept my mouth shut. Before the set really starts, he makes a confession. "It's hard to talk about George Floyd, so I'm not going to do it yet," he says. He sits down on a stool and lets out a deep, heavy sigh to the bone, then consults his black joke book, another indication that this show is unpolished, less practiced. He mocks a couple that the camera does not show us: two friends, one of whom is black and the other white. "It is going to be a smooth ride home," he jokes. "Enjoy your riots!" he adds, with his sparkling smile. The audience laughs, the first real laugh of the night. "They aren't even really riots," he says after the audience's laughter has subsided. "Have you noticed that?" He takes a sip from his Solo glass and then launches into a discursive monologue about the murder of George Floyd. "In 1993, I'm not sure what year it was, but I was in Los Angeles. I had smoked a joint and was watching the movie. Apocalypse now, just after 4 in the morning. And what would later become known as the Northridge earthquake happened. It felt like it started in my department. ” He continues: “This shit was terrifying. It was absolutely terrifying … and I was sure I could possibly die. "And he adds:" That earthquake could not have been more than 35 seconds. " Then, holding up his black book like a Bible, he suddenly changes lanes: “This man knelt on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, can you? Imagine That one? "Anger is palpable; it's a jolt. He looks like an AME pastor at the emotional climax of his sermon (though it should be noted that Chappelle converted to Islam in 1998)." He called his mother; he called his mother dead. I've only seen him once in my life. father, On his deathbed, he called his grandmother. "He hits every first syllable with emphasis, a percussive rhythm that stuns the audience.

