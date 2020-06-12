Dave Chappelle heads LeBron James against Laura Ingraham, Kobe Bryant's death in new special

Netflix dropped a special surprise from Dave Chappelle in the stand-up on Friday morning, but the 46-year-old comedian clearly had more on his mind than strikeouts.

Chappelle covered several hot topics in "8:46," a title that refers to the amount of time the former Minneapolis police officer offers Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck. Video of the incident sparked outrage across the country and protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and Chauvin was later charged with second-degree murder.

About 15 minutes after her presentation, which was filmed in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and followed the patterns of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Chappelle ripped Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham and defended Lakers star LeBron James, "one of Ohio's greatest residents ever,quot; in Chappelle's eyes. Ingraham recently faced criticism for saying that Saints quarterback Drew Brees had the right to share his views on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, after previously telling James to "shut up and haggle "when it comes to politics.

"Let me tell you something about LeBron. This n- was on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was 17 and he exceeded all expectations they had for him," said Chappelle. "This business is treacherous. This is a good guy, LeBron. He is a family man, and this, that and that. He did not disappoint anyone …

"This b- told my friend to shut up and bounce." My friend is the best at something, and this b— is not the best at anything. It is just a regular white b with a platform. And I use the word & # 39; b – & # 39; all the time because (it's something black) ".

Near the end of the 27-minute special, Chappelle spoke about the impact of Kobe Bryant's death. The Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, the same day that Chappelle won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. He also noted that his birthday, August 24, is a combination of the two numbers that Bryant used during his NBA career.

"I loved Kobe Bryant," said Chappelle. "He died the day I won a Grammy. He died. That's why I didn't show up at the Grammys, because Kobe died … I cried like a baby."

There are a few jokes scattered throughout "8:46,quot;, but it's more a stream of consciousness than a typical foot routine. This is the crudest version of Chappelle and possibly the most captivating.

You can watch the full special below (explicit language).