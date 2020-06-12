Dave Chappelle addresses the death of George Floyd on Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle is returning to the stage and tackling George FloydDeath.
In a new Netflix special titled 8:46, the comedian appeared in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in his first concert since Coronavirus The pandemic canceled many shows.
But instead of joking, Dave made a few comments about George's death, which has resulted in protests around the world for nearly two weeks. He began by describing his experience of experiencing the Northridge, California, earthquake, which was "absolutely terrifying."
"That earthquake could not have lasted more than 35 seconds. This man knelt on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that? This boy thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die." Dave shared, remembering George's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police. "He called his mother. He called his mother dead. I had only seen him once in my life and that was when my father on his deathbed called his grandmother. When I saw that tape, I understood that this man knew he was going to die,quot; .
The Emmy winner continued: "People saw it. People filmed it. And for some reason, which I still don't understand, all these king's cops had their hands in their pockets. Who are you talking to? What are you? What does it mean that you can kneel on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and feel that you would not receive God's wrath? That's what is happening right now. "
Three Minneapolis police officers were later charged with aiding and abetting the murder. They remain in jail with the exception of Thomas Lane, who was released on bail on Wednesday. "We are happy that he is away," his lawyer told E! News. "It is much easier to defend a client who is out of jail. Now we can defend the case as we intended."
Another officer, who was holding his knee on George's neck, was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in jail on bail set at $ 1.25 million and has yet to file a guilty plea. The four officers were fired.
While Dave said he had no intention of getting "heavy,quot; on his return to the stage, the comedian told the crowd that he had to say something. The audience would then applaud in support of Dave.
"He told the police he couldn't breathe. One of the hardest parts of listening to on the tape, he said 'please.' I can't tell you. When one man watches another go through something like that, it makes you feel." Dave shared. "I did not see the tape for a week. But when I finally saw it, I understand that no one will go home. Anyone who sees this will be furious."
While the special can be viewed in full on Netflix, many can also watch the 27-minute special on YouTube. In less than a day, nearly 2.5 million people have seen.
"Normally I wouldn't show you something that refined, I hope you understand," Dave wrote in a note posted on YouTube. "To learn more about how you can support the Fair Justice Initiative, click here."