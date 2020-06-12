Dave Chappelle addresses the death of George Floyd on Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle is returning to the stage and tackling George FloydDeath.

In a new Netflix special titled 8:46, the comedian appeared in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in his first concert since Coronavirus The pandemic canceled many shows.

But instead of joking, Dave made a few comments about George's death, which has resulted in protests around the world for nearly two weeks. He began by describing his experience of experiencing the Northridge, California, earthquake, which was "absolutely terrifying."

"That earthquake could not have lasted more than 35 seconds. This man knelt on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that? This boy thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die." Dave shared, remembering George's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police. "He called his mother. He called his mother dead. I had only seen him once in my life and that was when my father on his deathbed called his grandmother. When I saw that tape, I understood that this man knew he was going to die,quot; .