Dave Chapelle disagrees with celebrities for being the center of attention during Black Lives Matter protests

Netflix

The actor from & # 39; Chi-Raq & # 39; Addresses the murder of George Floyd and the celebrity role in the Black Lives Matter protests, saying this is not the time for celebrities to step in and stand out.

Up News Info –

Dave Chapelle has addressed the murder of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests on a set that took place in Ohio earlier this month, June 2020.

The video, titled "8:46", was filmed on June 6 at his "Dave Chapelle and his friends: a chat with Punchlines", in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and was shared on the Netflix YouTube channel on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Throughout the performance, Chappelle referenced the 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during his attempted arrest, eventually killing him.

"I can't get that number out of my head because it was my birth time on my birth certificate," said Chappelle. "I was born at 8:46 in the morning and this girl was killed in 8 minutes and 46 seconds."

He also criticized the CNN station Lemon gift for calling celebrities for not talking about the murder of George Floyd.

"I'm looking at Don Lemon … he says where these celebrities are … Has anyone heard me do comedy, has anyone heard me say these things before?"

"So all of a sudden, this shit expects me to stand in front of the streets and talk about the work these people are doing as celebrities … These are the streets that speak for themselves, they don't need me right now," he continued. . "Why would anyone care what his favorite comedian thinks when he sees a police officer kneeling on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds?"

Chappelle then targeted the conservative commentator Candace Owens for characterizing Floyd as a criminal, calling her a "rotten bitch" and "the worst".

"I can't think of a worse way to earn money," he criticized. "She is the most articulate idiot I've ever seen as a fucking king. She is so articulate that she will tell you how stupid she is."

<br />

The 46-year-old show was the first in-person concert / gig / comedy show in the United States since Covid-19. Social distancing was observed with attendees sitting in pairs and wearing masks, with no alcohol available to encourage compliance with the rules.