Dallas police seek help identifying thieves who escaped with $ 30K in jewelry – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas police are asking the public for help identifying four robbery suspects caught on video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry merchandise.

It was after midnight on May 31 when the suspects broke into the jewelry store in the 1300 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows suspects spending several minutes inside the store, rummaging through closets and drawers and placing stolen items in bags.

In total, the suspects got away with jewelry valued at approximately $ 30,000.

The male suspects are believed to have left in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the theft or who recognizes any of the suspects should call Dallas police at 214-671-0112, or leave a Crime Stoppers notice at 877-373-TIPS (8477).