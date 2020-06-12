Dallas police release emotional video urging viewers to help end racism and #TakeAKnee – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The video released by the Dallas Police Department begins with the statement: "To the communities we serve: we listen to them." He then asks residents to "work together to end racism,quot; and join the department for #TakeAKnee.

With a police officer's knee around his neck, former Houston resident George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 and after more than two weeks of protests against racial injustice and police brutality across Dallas County , the department released the emotional video with a statement. saying:

"When we kneel, we commit to peaceful dialogue and meaningful reform. Let's work together to end racism. Join us. #TakeAKnee "

The video goes on to say, "Before we can move forward we have to pause … to listen before we speak." The statement is followed by images of officers hugging protesters and kneeling down as crowds applaud.

After a black board with the statement ‘Black lives do matters, ”the video shows Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other county chiefs and sheriffs from across the country joining protesters and making it clear that their pain is felt and their voices are heard.

The video ends with Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall and other officers and citizens kneeling as they say, "Let's work together to end racism."