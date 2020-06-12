Covid-19 deaths in the UK are mapped: interactive map shows London still hardest hit in England

An interactive map highlighting postcode coronavirus deaths in England and Wales shows that London remains the worst hit region in the UK despite the epidemic migrating north in recent weeks.

The map, which uses data from the Office for National Statistics, revealed that there have been 138 Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people in the capital between March and May, significantly more than the national average of 81 deaths.

Nine of the 10 local areas with the highest virus death rates in the UK are London boroughs, with Brent suffering 210.9 deaths per 100,000 population, followed by Newham (197) and Hackney (183).

Middlesbrough (169 deaths per 100,000), Hertsmere in Hertfordshire (162), and Salford, Manchester (160) have all suffered the three highest death rates outside London as the epidemic shifts north.

Many experts predict that the death rate gap between London and the rest of England will narrow in the coming months because the rate of reproduction of the virus has collapsed in the capital but is less stable elsewhere.

The rate of R, the average number of people infected by each patient, is estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9 across the UK, and just 0.4 in London. But in North West and South West England it is believed to be above 1, the point at which the disease could get out of hand again.

Separate ONS data revealed that deaths in nursing homes in England and Wales nearly doubled the five-year average in March and April, at the height of the outbreak in the UK. A total of 44,268 nursing home residents died during that two-month period, compared to the average of 22,587 recorded between 2015 and 2019.

The ONS report also showed that Covid-19 continues to kill the poorest in society at twice the rate of people living in the richest areas of the country.

The most disadvantaged areas of England recorded an average of 128 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 59 deaths in the richest areas. In Wales, the most impoverished regions recorded 110 deaths per 100,000 people, almost double in the wealthiest neighborhoods, where the rate is 58 per 100,000.

Hospital deaths rose by more than a fifth in March and April compared to the five-year average, figures from the ONS show.

There were 66,675 hospital deaths in England and Wales this year, a 23% increase from 54,270 on average for the same period.

The number of people dying in their homes has also increased by 40 percent this year as the blockade affects the nation's health. A total of 34,153 household deaths were recorded between March and April, compared to 24,345.

Experts believe that people were more reluctant to call an ambulance at the peak of the crisis because they did not want to be a burden on the health service or were afraid of contracting the coronavirus in hospital.

The ONS report showed that, after a sudden increase in March and April, death rates fell by half in all but two regions of England and Wales in May, thanks to the effect of the national blockade.

The biggest decline was in London, where the death rate fell 83.3 percent in yet another sign that the epidemic has flattened in the capital.

London had previously had the highest deaths in March and April, with rates of 27.8 deaths per 100,000 and 94.1 deaths per 100,000, respectively. But this dropped to just 15.7 per 100,000 in May.

However, in the North East and Yorkshire, the death rate was around 33 per 100,000 last month, double the rate seen in the capital. He suggests that the northern regions are bearing the brunt of the crisis now.

London was previously the epicenter of the UK coronavirus and at least two million people are believed to have been infected there, according to estimates.

But about 15 percent of residents in the capital have already had the disease and have built up immunity, making it difficult to spread the virus and may explain its low R-rate of 0.4.

More white-collar jobs in London meant more employees were able to work from home and isolate themselves from others, which also hampers COVID-19's ability to infect people, epidemiologists say.

The ONS report looked at 46,687 Covid-19 deaths that were recorded between March 1 and May 31, meaning it is two weeks late and thousands of deaths have not been included.

Sarah Caul, chief mortality analysis at the Office of National Statistics, said: & # 39; Although London had some of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the country during March and April, it is now experiencing lower death rates compared to most areas.

& # 39; During May, the region with the highest age-adjusted Covid-19 death rate was the Northeast, where the rate was twice that of London.

The Southwest region continued to have the lowest mortality rate overall and during each of the past three months.

Meanwhile, people living in less-favored areas have continued to experience Covid-19 death rates more than double that of people living in less-favored areas. Overall mortality rates are normally higher in the most disadvantaged areas, but Covid-19 seems to be increasing this effect.

Overall, there were 46,687 deaths that occurred in England and Wales between March 1 and May 31, 2020 and were recorded before June 6, 2020 that involved the coronavirus. This represented a quarter (26%) of all deaths that occurred during this period.

However, there have been at least 3,900 deaths in Scotland, according to the Scottish National Records, the country's official statistical agency, which means Britain's true number of Covid deaths is already over 50,000.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the ONS today suggested that only 33,000 people in England currently have the coronavirus.

The data, based on evidence from nearly 20,000 people in the community, shows that the number of people with the virus outside of hospitals and nursing homes is falling.

When hospital and nursing home cases are included, of which more than 1,000 are still diagnosed each day, the total is higher, but the virus is fading among members of the public.

When the same estimates were released on May 28, just two weeks ago, they suggested that 133,000 people carried the virus, many without knowing it.

But the outbreak in England continues in a "clear downward trend," statisticians say, with around 31,600 new infections each week, about 4,500 per day.

This shows that since the R value remains below one, the latest estimate is between 0.7 and 0.9, fewer and fewer people contract the deadly virus.

ONS data says that only 0.06 percent of the population is infected, demonstrating that the infection rate is now around one positive case for every 1,790 people in the community.

Statisticians wrote in their report this morning that a complex investigation of the data "confirms that there is a clear downward trend," but cautioned against interpreting the crude numbers.

The range of possible current cases is between 14,000 and 68,000, statisticians said, while between 22,700 and 43,5000 new cases appeared each week.

They added: & # 39; As the proportion of those who test positive in England is decreasing over time, it is likely that the incidence rate is also decreasing.

"However, due to the low number of new positive cases, we are currently unable to measure a statistically significant reduction."

ONS estimates were based on only 11 positive tests from a sample of 19,933 people evaluated in 9,179 households.

Although small numbers mean that an error in either direction could significantly change the estimate, it suggests that a small proportion of the population has Covid-19.