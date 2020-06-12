Coronavrus South Australia eases restrictions rules sets date for opening borders

South Australia will open its borders on Monday, July 20, Prime Minister Steven Marshall announced.

However, legal advice is still being sought on whether travelers from some regions will still have to isolate themselves.

Marshall announced that restriction changes have been made in stage three.

"So starting on July 20, we will remove all state borders, so this will remove the restriction that was imposed on all those who return to South Australia, whether they are returning from South Australia or coming from an interstate ", said.

"Now, the international border remains, but as of July 20, the state border will be removed for all states.

"We will look at some of the state borders with individuals

jurisdictions that are doing particularly well.

"We don't want to unnecessarily detain people for two weeks of isolation if they don't pose a health risk in South Australia," added Marshall.

Marshall said traveling to New Zealand "is still on the cards,quot; for Australians, and said that motivated state leaders to plan the opening of the borders.

Relaxation of restrictions

More people will be able to socialize in South Australia next week, as well as work out in the gym.

Starting next Friday, the 20-person room limit for places like pubs, theaters, and movie theaters will increase to 75.

The total limit on the number of people per place will also increase from 80 to 300, Marshall announced.

The rule, which originally would have seen limits at 100 people per room in Stage 3, will be replaced by one person for each four-square-meter rule according to today's National Cabinet meeting.

There have been no new cases in South Australia today.