Coronaviruses: India, Africa and Latin America are the hotspots as pressure on Europe lessens

As the COVID-19 pandemic loosens its grip on Europe, other parts of the world struggle to control the outbreaks.

Brazil, Mexico and India saw one-day infection records last week.

Africa, says the World Health Organization (WHO), has seen 100,000 infections in those 18 days. South Africa is particularly affected.

India now has more cases of COVID-19 than the United Kingdom

India's number of coronavirus cases became the fourth highest in the world on Friday, beating the UK after adding 10,956 new cases in another larger single-day spike.

The increase came after India allowed the reopening of shops, shopping malls, factories and religious sites on June 8, after imposing a national closure in late March.

Subway stations, schools and theaters remain closed.

India has around 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 8,400 deaths from the disease.

Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai are the most affected cities.

New Delhi health centers are reportedly under great pressure and the state is preparing for the worst case scenario in which the number of infections in the capital, already at almost 35,000, could reach 550,000. by the end of July.

The infection rate of Africa & # 39; accelerates & # 39;

Africa has recorded around 200,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,600 deaths, the WHO reported Thursday.

He said it took Africa 98 days to reach 100,000 infections and only 18 to reach 200,000.

Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Sudan account for more than 70% of COVID-19 deaths in Africa, while 10 out of 54 countries account for almost 80% of all cases.

"South Africa is the most affected, accounting for 25% of the total cases on the continent," said the WHO.

Africa's COVID-19 transmission is concentrated primarily in capital cities, but is now also spreading to provinces.

"At the moment, Africa represents only a small fraction of cases worldwide," said WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, "but the pace of spread is accelerating."

"Rapid and early action by African countries has helped keep the numbers low, but constant vigilance is needed to prevent COVID-19 from reaching overwhelming health centers."

In recent weeks, countries began to relax the blockades to resume some economic and social activities.

Numbers have remained relatively low in some West African countries, such as Sierra Leone and Liberia.

"They learned from the Ebola outbreak and moved quickly when they decided that their economy could not cope with community transmission," said Clare Wenham, associate professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics.

Latin America and Brazil reopen stores amid worrying figures

Latin America has been defined as "the new epicenter of the pandemic,quot;.

Brazil is by far the most affected nation in the region. Globally, it is only the second in the US. USA In terms of COVID-19 cases, with more than 800,000. It has one of the highest death tolls in the world, with more than 41,000.

This did not prevent Brazil from reopening its stores in its two largest cities this week, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which had nearly 10,000 and at least 7,000 deaths respectively, after two months of confinement.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was convicted of minimizing the impact of the pandemic initially, and the government recently drew more criticism for the decision to stop publishing full COVID-19 figures.

In Mexico, the second country in Latin America by number of deaths, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged the nation to remain calm after officials reported last week of deaths rivaling those of Brazil or the United States.

"Let there be no psychosis, let there be no fear," López Obrador said, accusing the media of fanning concerns of a growing crisis.

Peru and Ecuador were two other countries very affected.

Conversely, countries that cracked down and harsh against the pandemic, such as El Salvador, which is the most densely populated country in Central America, and Panama, have done relatively well.

