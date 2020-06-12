Coronavirus: UK economy hit harder than its European counterparts

Britain appears to be worse off than its European counterparts, as coronavirus blockades crush their economies.

The UK reported a record 20.4 percent drop in GDP in April on Friday, the first full month after people were ordered to their homes.

While most other countries do not report monthly GDP figures, some countries do report monthly data on comparable sectors, showing that the UK is being hit hardest.

It comes after an OECD report suggested that the British economy may be the hardest hit among the major developed nations.

A chart showing the percentage decline in the key sectors of the economies of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy in April, where comparable data was available. In all three sectors examined, the UK fared worse than its counterparts, with the exception of German manufacturing.

In France, its manufacturing sector reported a 21.9 percent drop in April compared to a 24.3 percent decline in the UK in the same month.

Meanwhile, in Italy and Germany, industrial production fell 19.1 percent and 17.9 percent in April, respectively.

That compares to a decline of over 20.3 percent in the UK.

Retail fared worst. In Germany and Italy, sales in that sector decreased by 10.5 percent and 5.3 percent in April.

In the United Kingdom, the same sector experienced a decrease of 18.1% in the same period.

Germany and Italy have eased their coronavirus blocks faster than the UK, and some stores may open in both countries in April, mitigating the drop.

Meanwhile, most retail stores have yet to restart in the UK, with smaller stores only reopening on Monday.

The only comparable figure the UK was better at than one of its European counterparts was manufacturing, compared to Germany.

Retail trade in the UK was particularly affected because, while shops are open in much of Europe, as blockades are eased quickly, most of Britain's streets are still closed

In April, new orders to the German manufacturing sector, the backbone of the country's economy, fell by 28.5 percent.

That compares to 24.3 percent in the UK, according to ONS figures.

Of the countries reporting monthly GDP figures, the UK was by far the worst hit in April.

In the same month, Canada recorded an 11 percent drop in GDP, while Norway's GDP fell 4.7 percent, even though the country also went into total blockade.

The figures come immediately after an OECD report that warned that the United Kingdom could be the worst blow among the major industrialized nations.

Britain's economy is likely to collapse by 11.5 percent in 2020, according to the report, which will decline faster than the economies of Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

This is because the UK relies heavily on the service sector for income, which has been one of the worst hit by the coronavirus.

As the dire economic numbers advanced, stock markets around the world also began to drop as hopes for a rapid recovery from the virus evaporated.

The three main indices of actions in the EE. The US, the S,amp;P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all saw their worst day in weeks on Thursday, with further reductions expected on Friday.

The OECD warned earlier this week that the UK is likely to be the major economy most affected by the coronavirus this year.

In Asia, benchmarks have lost ground in China, Japan and Hong Kong, and the Australian stock market closed in red for the second day.

There were also declines in Europe, with the FTSE 100 in the UK, the CAC in France and the Dax in Germany, all losing four percent or more.

As it became known today, Covid-19 forced the UK economy to shrink by a staggering 20.4 percent in April, the biggest drop in history.

GDP plunged more than a fifth in the first full month of closing, after a 5.8 percent drop in March, which was a record in itself.

UK plc has now contracted by 25 percent since February, with the country facing the worst recession in 300 years, when the Great Frost swept through Europe.

Roland Kaloyan, European equity strategist, Societe Generale, said: & # 39; Government, companies and people would be better prepared for the second wave than for the first.

"But the problem is that there is a limit for governments to inject money." They are using all the resources now for a V & # 39; recovery.