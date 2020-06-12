Coronavirus: Twitter deletes more than 170,000 accounts in favor of China

Image copyright

Twitter has removed more than 170,000 accounts that it says were linked to an operation to spread messages in favor of China.

Some of those posts were about the coronavirus outbreak, the social media platform announced.

The company said "a core network,quot; of 23,750 highly active accounts had been removed, along with another 150,000 "amplifying accounts."

Twitter also revealed that it has closed more than a thousand Russia-based misinformation accounts.

The firm said the Chinese network, which was based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), had links to a previous state-backed operation that broke up alongside Facebook and YouTube last year.

That operation had been sending messages about the political situation in Hong Kong.

"While this network is new, the technical links we use to identify activity and attribute it to the PRC remain consistent with the activity we initially identified and disclosed in August 2019," Twitter said on his company's blog, which also was tweeted by the firm. founder Jack Dorsey.

The US-based messaging platform added that it had been "thoroughly studying and investigating the PRC's coordinated coordinated information operations of the past."

While the 23,750 accounts were the primary focus, 150,000 accounts were identified that help drive online messages.

Twitter said the two sets of interconnected accounts were spotted early and generally had very few followers with low levels of interaction.

"Overall, this entire network was involved in a variety of coordinated and manipulative activities. They were predominantly tweeting in Chinese languages ​​and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to drive misleading narratives about political dynamics. In Hong Kong, "said the blog.

Twitter also said it had uncovered a network of accounts linked to a media website that was found to be "engaging in state-backed political propaganda within Russia." This network of accounts, totaling 1,152, has now been suspended. "Activities included promoting the United Russia party and attacking political dissidents," added the Twitter blog.

Combat disinformation

Last week, Twitter accused US President Donald Trump of making false claims in some of his posts, although the platform has come under fire for failing to remove misinformation about the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the company said it was testing a new "read before retweeting,quot; pop-up window intended to promote "informed discussion."

The message will appear in articles that users share and have not yet opened on the site.

Dorsey, the high-profile CEO of Twitter, has also been in the headlines recently promising money for anti-coronavirus efforts and racial equality organizations.