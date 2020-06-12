Coronavirus: the UK economy suffers a record contraction of 20.4%

The latest economic statistics for the UK were released on Friday morning, and they make a grim reading.

The United Kingdom suffered a 20.4% collapse in its gross domestic product (GDP) in April due to containment measures used to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Friday.

It is the biggest drop ever recorded, and comes after a 5.8% drop in GDP in March.

The blockade measures "drastically reduced economic activity," said the ONS, adding that the most important was "the introduction of restrictions on movement across the UK," which started on March 23.

Jonathan Athow, the agency's deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said the GDP decline in April is "almost ten times greater than the steepest decline prior to COVID-19."

"Virtually every area of ​​the economy was affected, and pubs, education, health, and auto sales made the biggest contributions to this historic decline."

"Manufacturing and construction also experienced significant declines, and automobile manufacturing and home construction were particularly affected."

"UK trade with the rest of the world was also severely affected by the pandemic, with large declines in both the import and export of cars, fuels, artwork and clothing," he added.

The United Kingdom has been the most affected country in Europe, with more than 41,000 deaths and almost 293,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.