Coronavirus summary: what happened today

New drugs and a transplant offer hope

As the world anxiously awaits a vaccine, doctors and researchers are making progress on possible treatments for Covid-19 and the damage it causes to the body.

The pharmaceutical company Regeneron announced today that it was starting a clinical trial of an antibody cocktail that could one day treat and even prevent Covid-19. The treatment, similar to the one shown to be effective for Ebola, would work like the antibodies that people naturally produce when they become infected. If the test is successful, thousands of doses could be produced by the end of the summer.

For the most critical, surgery may now be an option. Last week, a woman in her 20s whose lungs were destroyed by the virus received a double lung transplant, the first known operation of its kind in the United States for the virus.

The patient had no serious underlying medical conditions, and the transplant was her only chance of survival, said Dr. Ankit Bharat, who performed the surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He said future transplants could help young, healthy people whose lungs were permanently damaged by the virus and require a ventilator.