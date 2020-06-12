Coronavirus summary: what happened today

New drugs and a transplant offer hope
As the world anxiously awaits a vaccine, doctors and researchers are making progress on possible treatments for Covid-19 and the damage it causes to the body.
The pharmaceutical company Regeneron announced today that it was starting a clinical trial of an antibody cocktail that could one day treat and even prevent Covid-19. The treatment, similar to the one shown to be effective for Ebola, would work like the antibodies that people naturally produce when they become infected. If the test is successful, thousands of doses could be produced by the end of the summer.
For the most critical, surgery may now be an option. Last week, a woman in her 20s whose lungs were destroyed by the virus received a double lung transplant, the first known operation of its kind in the United States for the virus.
The patient had no serious underlying medical conditions, and the transplant was her only chance of survival, said Dr. Ankit Bharat, who performed the surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He said future transplants could help young, healthy people whose lungs were permanently damaged by the virus and require a ventilator.
There is also new hope for patients. whose immune systems trigger "cytokine storms," causing the body to ignite while fighting the virus. At least a dozen treatments and various blood purification devices are being tested to quell the potentially fatal reaction. A promising Roche drug is found in several clinical trials, including a late-stage trial in combination with the antiviral drug remdesivir.
The view from Brazil
Daily deaths from the virus in Brazil are now the highest in the world. President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently downplayed the threat of the virus and is using the possibility of military intervention to maintain his grip on power.
As the epicenter of the virus moves to South America, we speak with Ernesto Londoño, who covers the region for The Times, about the situation in Brazil.
Where is Brazil in the fight against the virus?
We are in a really critical phase. While some parts of the world are beginning to loosen restrictions and see the curves go down, in Brazil the number of deaths and the number of cases continue to rise. And the president's actions on the coronavirus have been widely criticized. Almost every night at 8:30, I hear people outside my window knocking on pots and pans and yelling, "Get out Bolsonaro." It has become a kind of nightly ritual for people to express their outrage.
How is it in hospitals?
The health system has worked heroically. We haven't seen the kind of decipherment, for example, that we saw in places like Ecuador, where bodies were literally piled on the streets. But dozens of nurses have died from the coronavirus, which gives you an idea of the large number of victims it has had among health professionals.
You are in Rio de Janeiro. How do people handle the outbreak there?
People have complied with wearing masks to a degree that I have found surprising; you know, this is a city where people don't tend to follow the rules. Rio has always managed to balance its very hedonistic side, it is a city famous for Carnival, with bleak realities like poverty, poor sanitation and terrible police violence. But now, Rio feels almost universally gloomy. It is a city that suddenly has no joy or partying.
What is the future of Brazil like?
The only thing that is clear to me and to the experts is that things will get worse long before they get better. Economists predict anywhere between a 6 to 10 percent drop in G.D.P. this year. And on the health care side, no one knows how many tens of thousands of people will die and what kind of calculation it will mean in the future, considering how arrogant the President has been all along.
Photos of the rise of Europe
Laetitia Vancon, photojournalist for The New York Times, spent two weeks traveling around Europe with our international correspondent Patrick Kingsley to document the return of the continent from months of confinement. What they found was "a world teetering on the brink of normalcy but often turning to the surreal," Patrick wrote.
Reopens
Concerned about the economic impact on tourism and universities, the European Union recommends that all member countries of the bloc open their borders on Monday.
Professional football resumed in Spain with one of the strangest games on record, as two teams, Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, completed a match that had been canceled in December.
Five regions of New York State Phase 3 of reopening can begin on Friday, allowing meals to resume in indoor restaurants and beauty salons and massage parlors to operate, with restrictions.
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
What else are we following?
