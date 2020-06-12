Coronavirus: Italian prosecutors question Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte about the "delay,quot;

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been questioned by prosecutors about the alleged official negligence in imposing blockades in one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

It is part of an investigation after dozens of complaints that two cities in the northern Lombardy region should have been declared "red zones,quot; long before cases of the virus were detected.

Doctors and virologists have said the two-week delay in the Alzano and Nembro quarantine helped the virus spread in the province of Bergamo, which saw a 571% increase in excess deaths in March compared to the average of the previous five years.

Bergamo prosecutors traveled to Rome and questioned the prime minister for three hours, Conte's office said, as well as Italian interior and health ministers. The main prosecutor, María Cristina Rota, emphasized that the officials were questioned as witnesses, not as suspects.

Several inquiries have been opened following legal complaints from a group representing dozens of relatives of people who died of the coronavirus. One factor that needs to be established is whether the responsibility for imposing "red zones,quot; to seal cities lies with the national government or the Lombardy regional authorities.

After Italy recorded its first positive COVID-19 case on February 21 in Lodi, ten villages in the province of Lombardy were immediately locked up to try to contain the spread.

Alzano and Nembro recorded their first positive cases two days later, on February 23, but another two weeks passed before the two cities were quarantined along with all of Lombardy, on March 7.

Italy's Superior Institute of Health recommended the measure on March 3, but a campaign by the country's main business lobby argued that the outbreak was no worse than elsewhere and that the figures were "misleading."

Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori initially supported the trade campaign, but has since regretted having failed to impose the blockade earlier. However, he argues that the time lost was not a few days, but "two months,quot;, since since January there was a general failure to recognize the severity of the outbreak and the magnitude of the contagion.

Stefano Fusco, who helped organize a Facebook group gathering testimonies from families, said the industrial importance of the two cities influenced the decision not to close. Lombardy represents around a fifth of Italy's gross domestic product.

Families who lost relatives say their legal action is not intended to prosecute people, but to reveal where the system might have failed.

Earlier this week, Giuseppe Conte said he would disclose all relevant facts to the prosecutor and that "all inquiries are welcome."