Coronavirus in Minnesota: 453 new cases of COVID-19 reported as hospitalizations continue to trend downward – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In the past 24 hours, Minnesota added 453 new cases of COVID-19 to its infection count and counted 13 more deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that the death toll in the state is now 1,249, with 10 of the new fatalities being residents of long-term care facilities. The vast majority of Minnesota COVID-19 deaths have been in nursing homes and care facilities.

Currently, 411 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease, with 196 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the month, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have had a downward trend. It is an encouraging sign as hospitals return to perform elective surgeries.

Since the outbreak began more than three months ago, 29,316 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. Almost 25,000 people have recovered and they no longer need to be isolated.

While daily test processing reached record levels this month, the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has decreased. Thursday's numbers mark the fourth time this week that daily recorded infections have been below 500.

Still, recently there has been concern over a possible imminent increase in cases due to the large protests in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd. Earlier this week, the health department urged protesters to get tested at sites in Minneapolis and St. Paul that offer free tests.

Also Thursday, the Labor Department announced that 1.5 million more US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, even as companies continue to reopen across the country. In Minnesota, restaurants, bars, and gyms were able to reopen indoor customers at reduced capacity this week. Earlier this month, salons and barbershops were able to reopen.