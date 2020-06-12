Coronavirus blocks led to the outbreak of a completely separate disease

An unfortunate new cost has emerged associated with coronavirus blocks, and experts note that an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease is a by-product of the blocks that were implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

For a variety of reasons, this disease thrives in places like abandoned office buildings, which quickly emptied when everyone started working from home.

This is why judging blockages is not as simple as calling them good or bad: The researchers also discovered that they also saved the United States from many millions of more coronavirus cases.

The gradual reversal of coronavirus blocks and the reduction of other security measures implemented in companies and in US cities and states. USA They are already underway, even as the number of victims of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise in the United States. USA In fact, as of Thursday, more than 2 million coronavirus infections have been identified in the United States. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University (which also shows that more than 113,000 reported deaths in the US have been attributed to the coronavirus to date), everyone is now trying to figure out how to reopen safely. and learn to "live,quot; with the virus, essentially. Furthermore, we are also starting to get a retroactive analysis of the locks, trying to decide if they were worth it and to what extent they did the job.

Several governors across the country, for example, think there is no longer a political appetite for the almost absolute draconian closures of communities across the United States, even with cases of coronavirus on the rise. At the same time, researchers from the University of Berkley analyzed the responses of the coronavirus from six countries, including China, France, Italy, Iran, South Korea, and the United States. And they concluded that the health policies that governments implemented to prevent COVID-19 transmissions were able to control the spread to some degree and prevent further infections. Only in the USA In the US, researchers believe that coronavirus blocks prevented an additional 60 million cases of the virus. In the meantime, here's another reason why it's a bit difficult to quantify the value of locks, after all.

Once the locks were implemented, many facilities, such as office buildings, were emptied. And that, according to a health expert, has allowed Legionnaires' disease to thrive, which ironically has symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19. Both, for example, are associated with fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, to name a few symptoms.

"Legionnaires are not spread from person to person, but cause large outbreaks in the community through contaminated water droplets in the air from sources including shower heads, taps, cooling towers, air conditioning systems, swimming pools spa, hot tubs and water fountains, "according to Anne Clayson, associate professor of occupational hygiene and occupational health at the University of Manchester, by Medical Daily.

That is why the blockages contributed to this unexpected outbreak: the Medical Daily The news outlet also explains that L. pneumophila normally lives in warm environments and feeds on "sediment and pipeline sludge." And when you have a long period of inactivity in a building, that's a great environment where bacteria can reproduce and eventually contaminate water systems.

To combat this, Clayson says public and private officials should demand a comprehensive assessment of water systems everywhere, from offices to schools to factories, in order to reduce the risks associated with this new disease outbreak.