Coronavirus: Air France-KLM will make refunds for canceled flights more available

Air France and KLM have moved to make cash refunds more widely available for flights canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch airline and its French sister airline announced in mid-May that they would offer refunds as an alternative to coupons, in a major policy change.

But at the time, they restricted refunds to future cancellations – those that occur after May 15, although both companies said previously issued coupons could be refunded after a year if they hadn't been fully used.

Now, in a new joint statement, airlines are giving passengers a choice, regardless of when their flight was canceled.

"In the case of flight cancellations made by Air France or KLM, customers will be able to choose between a new reservation, a coupon or a cash refund, regardless of the date of cancellation of their flight. Customers who have already received a coupon and want opting for a cash refund can do it, "the statement said.

The coupon policy remains in effect and carriers have developed a series of incentives, including a 15% value added bonus, to encourage people to choose this option.

Air France-KLM has been awarded an emergency package worth approximately € 10 billion in loans and guarantees from the French and Dutch governments in the midst of the pandemic. The fleets of both airlines have been hit almost entirely by the collapse of air travel.

But some consumer groups say even larger amounts have been loaned to airlines by potential out-of-pocket passengers, in the form of flight payments that never materialized. There are reports of many clients having to wait long periods for refunds, even when offered.

Thousands of European airline passengers have been unable to obtain ticket refunds, and the companies offer coupons or replacement flights. European regulations say a refund must be offered to passengers if a flight is canceled.

Lobbyists have lobbied the European Union to relax rules on passenger rights amid the devastating impact of the pandemic, but the European Commission has insisted that refunds remain an option.