Colorado's historic police reform law is one step away from enactment

Tears streamed down the faces of Colorado lawmakers when House Speaker KC Becker, choking, read the final tally of votes: 52-13.

A bill that promises to bring historic changes to police in the state passed the House on Friday afternoon, probably leaving one last step before it can be enacted.

The vote came after lawmakers spent hours sharing personal experiences they and their loved ones had with police and the need for accountability to keep Colorado's black and brown communities safe. Several stressed that the bill is not about good police but about holding those responsible for protecting their communities accountable.

Senate Bill 217 came after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, but lawmakers emphasized that the problems are not new and that they are also Colorado issues. Among the most important changes, the bill requires all officers to use used body cameras, prohibits the use of choke and hold and carotid control limits when the police are allowed to shoot a person who is being shot. escaping, known as the "fleeing criminal,quot; status.

Police officers would also have to have an objective justification for making stops, be required to intervene when they see other officers using excessive force, and could be sued as individuals for allegations of excessive force, removing protections of "qualified immunity." It also restricts the use of force that officers can use against protesters.

"I am incredibly proud and grateful that this legislative body has stood up and listened to protesters and families and said, 'We're going to do something about this injustice in our society and we're going to start today, "Representative Leslie Herod, a sponsor of the Denver bill and Democrat, said after the vote.

Herod said he wants to tell the people of Colorado and the people of Denver that the bill was passed because they filed, protested, and demanded a change, which helped push the legislation forward. But most importantly, he said, he honors families like those of Elijah McClain and De’Von Bailey, who were killed by Colorado police last year.

The bill is again addressed to the Senate, which passed the bill in a 32-1 vote earlier this week, due to amendments the House made to it. They are expected to vote on the final bill later on Friday. Governor Jared Polis has previously indicated his support for the bill.