Colorado coronavirus cases remain low as hospitalizations decline

Colorado health officials confirmed another 148 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, as the state continues to see hospitalizations for declining COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Governor Jared Polis said he is concerned about a possible increase in infections that could result from recent statewide racial justice protests. Neighboring states, including Arizona and Utah, are seeing their coronavirus cases increase.

"I think there is likely to be some broadcast, there was almost certainly a broadcast at those big gatherings," he said during a press conference on Thursday. "What we don't know is whether they are dozens of people or hundreds of cases arising from people who were unable to avoid physical proximity while participating in them."

28,647 people were confirmed to have the new coronavirus, compared to 28,499 people. Hospitalizations for the disease decreased by 14 people, from 182 people to 168, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Twenty-seven other people have died from COVID-19, with a total number of deaths of 1,339 people.

Any increase in cases that may arise from the protests will begin to appear in the data in the coming days. COVID-19 symptoms take two to 14 days, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, and nausea.

Denver officials have urged protesters to get tested for COVID-19 at the Pepsi Center, where the city has a free access test site. Test takers must first register online or by calling 311.

