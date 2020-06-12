Closing the digital divide should be the highest priority

TANZANIA – World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates "the great inequality,quot; of a world where nearly half the population cannot connect to the Internet.

He said at a high-level UN meeting, "Our number one approach must be to close the digital divide."

Some 3.5 billion people have missed the "lifeline,quot; that the Internet has provided during the coronavirus crisis that has enabled work, education and online social connections, Berners-Lee said.

"This inequality is a barrier to broader equality, and we know that it affects those who are already marginalized the most: people in developing countries, low-income people and, of course, women and girls," she said. "Men are still 21 percent more likely than women to be online, and 52 percent more likely in least developed countries."

He spoke at the online launch of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, Roadmap for Digital Cooperation.

A first step is to develop new financial models to provide affordable Internet connectivity for all by 2030.

Addressing inequality requires raising the bar on basic access to ensure that people have "significant connectivity,quot; to the Internet "that must include data and devices to use all power," said Berners-Lee.

When people connect, they must also discover that it is safe, participants said.

The digital world has many benefits, but it has also been "seriously misused," Guterres said.

"Hate speech, discrimination and abuse are underway in digital spaces," said the UN chief. “Disinformation campaigns put health and life at risk. … Cyber ​​attacks that threaten the life of hospital systems threaten to interrupt vital care ”

The Roadmap for Digital Cooperation aims to "connect, respect and protect people in the digital age,quot; by promoting open data, open artificial intelligence and financing models and open source software, Guterres said.

It also calls for increased training, data protection and privacy, and offers the UN as a platform for cooperation to ensure that artificial intelligence is trustworthy, respects human rights and promotes peace.

"Unless we address digital instability and inequality, they will continue to exacerbate physical instability and inequality," said Guterres, warning that digital divisions become "the new face of insecurity and conflict."

The World Wide Web Foundation, co-founded by Berners-Lee, helped develop the Roadmap. Last year it launched the "Web Contract,quot;, a global action plan for governments, businesses and civil society to counter growing undemocratic activity on the Internet and keep knowledge freely available.

The contract has 1,300 endorsements and the foundation is developing ways for governments and companies to show how they are meeting commitments to achieve a "secure and empowering network, connecting the disconnected, respecting privacy (and) fighting against misinformation." Berners-Lee said.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Internet use has increased by 70 percent, the use of communication applications has grown by 300 percent, and virtual collaboration tools by 600 percent. Some video streaming services have multiplied by 20, said Klaus Schwab, executive president of the World Economic Forum.

But he said that only half the world has internet access. Of the 25 least connected countries, 21 are in Africa.

The World Economic Forum has worked with industry partners, the International Telecommunication Union, the World Bank, and GSM, which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, and others to develop public-private collaboration plans to expand digital connectivity.

"This has already been shared with 170 countries and is in active use," he said. "This fast-track partnership is deeply encouraging."

Schwab called for "ambitious,quot; actions on digital access and investment in innovative financial models. He noted that only 1% of global development bank funds go to digital infrastructure.

Redefining the rules for cyberspace is as important as building digital infrastructure, said Ajay Banga, incoming president of the International Chamber of Commerce and president and CEO of Mastercard.

"Now is the time to focus on protecting the entire digital ecosystem and a global population of users rather than discrete parts of the system," said Banga.

"We must rebuild better, stronger, more inclusive," Vodaphone CEO Nick Read said at the forum. "The (UN) road map is crucial to this."