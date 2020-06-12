Climbing the statue of London Churchill & # 39; shameful & # 39 ;, says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He says it is "absurd and shameful,quot; that the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, London, is at risk of being attacked by anti-racist protesters.



Speaking after the monument was boarded to protect it ahead of the most planned weekend protests, Johnson said on Twitter: "We cannot now try to edit or censor our past."



Council Street marshals in Westminster stand next to a nighttime protective covering surrounding the statue of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, London. (Aaron Chown / PA via AP)

Workers erect a protective barrier around the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in anticipation of tomorrow's protests in London, England. (Getty)

Boris Johnson Tweets About Winston Churchill Statue (Twitter)

A protective box was placed around the statue of the former prime minister, who led Britain during the WWII fight against the Nazis after it was attacked during the Black Lives Matter protests last weekend.



He was ripped apart with the words "He was a racist,quot;, while the Cenotaph, which has now also been hoarded, was also attacked.



The protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the United States, saw clashes between protesters and police in London, while in Bristol a statue of Edward Colston was shot down and thrown into the harbor.



Black Lives Matter protesters will meet again in central London on Friday.



"The Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country, and all of Europe, from fascist and racist tyranny," Johnson said.



"It is absurd and shameful that this national monument is today at risk of being attacked by violent protesters.



"Yes, he did express views that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero and deserves his memory."

